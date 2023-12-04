India batter Rinku Singh made a fan's day after signing a jersey for him at the Bengaluru airport. India crushed Australia 4-1 in a five-match T20I series, with Rinku playing a big part in it. The batter scored 105 runs in four innings at an average of 52.5 and a strike rate of 175. His performances have been rewarded with a place in India's T20I and ODI squads for the forthcoming tour of South Africa, starting December 10. As the team departed from Bengaluru, a fan requested Rinku to sign a jersey for him.

The Indian team star was all smiles as he greeted the fan at the airport, and made his day by signing the jersey. The video was posted by Rinku's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Spreading joy and putting a smile on every face - @rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/thJBdqoher — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 4, 2023

In nine T20Is so far in five innings, Rinku has scored 174 runs at an average of 87.00 and a strike rate of over 197, with the best score of 46.

He has been impressive with his hitting, smashing 16 fours and 11 sixes across 88 balls faced so far. He has scored 130 runs through fours and sixes itself.

Recently, former India pacer Ashish Nehra spoke of Rinku Singh's chances of breaking into the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

"There is no doubt that Rinku Singh is a contender for inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad. But the World Cup is still far away and the spot he is fighting for has many challengers. You can look at Jitesh Sharma (the wicketkeeper batsman) and Tilak Varma. We will have to discuss the positions where Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will play. So, we have to see how many spots are available in the 15-member squad. But one thing is sure, he has opened everyone's eyes and put everyone under pressure. But there is still a lot of time to go. The trip to South Africa is coming up followed by the IPL," Nehra said on Jio Cinema.