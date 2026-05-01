Former South African captain Faf du Plessis, in an exclusive interview with NDTV at the launch of his Rotterdam franchise in ETPL, spoke about becoming a player-cum-co-owner of a team, the evolution of T20 cricket, and how no score in the IPL is safe anymore because of the Impact Player rule. But this isn't quite the case in other leagues across the globe

Here is the interview with Rica Roy

Q: Tell us about your co-ownership with the Rotterdam franchise. How did this opportunity come about, and what drew you into owning a team in a league?

A: Look, it's a real pleasure. We're very fortunate to be in a position where we can plan our year and decide which tournaments we want to be part of. For players not involved in international cricket, there are quite a few leagues happening around the world.

When this opportunity came across my table, it felt unique. One of the biggest factors was the locations-places where you'd genuinely want to go and play cricket. Europe, in terms of franchise league cricket, is still relatively untouched. International cricket there has done really well, but league cricket is still growing.

The idea of traveling to cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Dublin-great places to visit with family-was very appealing.

The second factor was purpose. With so many leagues around, it's easy for things to feel repetitive-just another tournament. That's not something I enjoy. I want to play in competitions that offer something more than just cricket, because otherwise it can feel monotonous.

That's why I still stay connected with certain leagues, like those linked to the Chennai Super Kings ecosystem around the world-there's a real sense of purpose there.

This opportunity is also exciting because it allows me to combine playing with ownership. It's about building something for the future-what cricket might look like after my playing career. I still absolutely love playing and miss it when I'm not on the field, even during injury breaks or commentary stints.

So this is the perfect blend-continuing to play while also starting something meaningful for the future. The chance to build from the grassroots level really excites me. Having played in leagues across the world, I've seen what works and what doesn't, and I want to bring that experience in to help make this something special.

Q: Will all three of you - Jonty Rhodes, you, and Heinrich Klaasen - be player-owners of the team?

A: No, Jonty doesn't play anymore - he hasn't for a long time. Although, with his athletic ability, he probably still could, especially in the field! But facing 140 km/h deliveries might be a bit much now.

Heinrich Klaassen and I are still actively playing. He's in fantastic form-smashing it in the Indian Premier League right now. I've been playing across various leagues too. I was part of SA20 earlier this year but unfortunately picked up an injury and had to undergo a couple of surgeries.

I'll be returning to cricket soon, followed by commitments in the American league, and then the Euro ETPL. So it's a busy schedule ahead, and I'm still loving every bit of playing. At the moment, I have no plans to stop.

Q: Speaking of Klaasen, who is in the Orange Cap race this IPL season, have you discussed what constitutes a good target in T20 cricket? With scores like 264 being chased down, what is a good total now?

A: Honestly, there are no more "safe" targets. That concept has gone out the window. The whole system of cricket has changed. It's not just about how much you score anymore-it's about how the game is evolving. I'm really happy to see Klaassen in such great form, and I hope that continues. Hopefully, he can bring that same form into the ETPL as well.

Q: What have you made of this IPL season? It's been very different, with a huge number of 200+ scores-over 31 scores of 200 plus in the matches.

A: One of the major reasons is the rule change allowing an extra batter in the lineup. That has had a significant impact. But more importantly, the way the game is being played-especially by the younger players-their strike rates and intent are on another level. It's very exciting to watch. However, this level of scoring is quite specific to the IPL because of that rule change. In other leagues around the world, while the game is becoming more aggressive, the impact isn't quite the same.

That extra player-11 versus 12-makes a big difference.

Q: Talking about your good friend Virat Kohli, who now spends a lot of time in the UK-any chance you might convince him to join ETPL?

A: As much as I'd love to make that happen, it's highly unlikely!

Q. Coming back to Rotterdam and European cricket, we've seen talented players emerge from the Netherlands like Ryan Ten Doeschate. Have you hunted for and identified talents for your squad?

A:Yes, we have. One important aspect for us is that, as owners - myself, Jonty, and Klaassen - we almost create a competitive edge within the competition by potentially bringing in South African players.Other franchises might do the same-for example, with Australian or New Zealand players-so that's one dimension.

The second, and more crucial aspect, is local talent. Local players form the backbone of any team. The Netherlands has produced some excellent cricketers, and interestingly, a few of them also have South African connections or passports.

So for us, it's about striking the right balance-building a strong core with local players and complementing them with overseas talent. Overseas players can make an impact, but it's the local players who truly define the team's identity.

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