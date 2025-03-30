A social media banter between former India batter Wasim Jaffer and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan is nothing new. Both the former internationals often get involved in pulling each others' leg on X, formerly known as Twitter. This time Vaughan is the one who initiated the banter and Jaffer came out with a funny reply, giving the reference of famous Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. While reacting to a list of 100 most powerful Indians listed by a newspaper, Vaughan enquired what is the position of Jaffer. He also tagged the ex-India player in the post.

Replying to this, Jaffer wrote, "Like I had said before, extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai."

Notably, Hrithik has an extra finger on his right hand.

While giving a response to Jaffer's trolling, Vaughan said, "Because I am Jadoo." Notably, 'Jaadoo' was an alien character in Hrithik's film 'Koi... Mil Gaya'.

Because I am Jadoo https://t.co/DxFoj8vy3y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 28, 2025

A month ago, Wasim Jaffer had put forward his views regarding the furture of India's star batter Virat Kohli. He had said that the batter could continue to play for at least three to four more years and is well on track to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.

Kohli, 36, has 82 international centuries across all formats, with his most recent one coming in India's commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. India went on to win the title by beating New Zealand in the final.

"As a cricket fan you want to see Virat as much as you can. With the form he was in (against Pakistan), nobody wants to see him get out. When he makes runs everybody is happy, and I am sure everyone wants Virat to play for 3-4 more years and break all records," Jaffer told as quoted by PTI.

"The century record is one that looks like Virat is going to break. When Sachin Tendulkar made 100 centuries it looked it will never be broken but the way Virat made runs since 2010 it looks he will break that impossible thing. If Virat breaks that Sachin Tendulkar will also be very happy," he added.

Virat is currently playing in Indian Premier League 2025. He scored a match-winning 59 not out in his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first game before scoring 31 after that.