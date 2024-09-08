All is not going well in Pakistan cricket following the team's first of its kinds series loss to Bangladesh earlier this month. Bangladesh, against all odds, clean swept Pakistan 2-0 in Rawalpindi to register their first ever Test match and series wins against the Shan Masood-led side. Following the disappointing loss, former spinner Danish Kaneria has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, called out the PCB for the backbiting culture in Pakistan cricket.

"Everything is taken for granted; that's why the downfall of Pakistan cricket has gone through making captains, changing captain. That will not work. Stick to your captain stick with him. Okay, I have made him the captain for one year. I will ask him. I will ask him to give me an answer after one year. Nobody will touch him you have full support from me, but you need to perform. If you don't perform, you go out, so that's the thing you have to make tough decisions. Why, if you don't make tough decisions, things will not work," Kaneria told Republic TV.

In contrast, Kaneria hailed Indian cricket for creating an environment of smooth transition whenever there's a change in guard. Kaneria also praised current India head coach Gautam Gambhir for oozing positive attitude and strong personality, something which Pakistan has been lacking in its recent coaching staff.

"Why today other teams are doing so well Why is the Indian team is doing so well? They had a Rahul Dravid who worked with the team very well now they have Gautam Gambhir, a fantastic cricketer and fantastic guy. The way he reacts, he tells on the face. He doesn't go back and do backbiting; he's on the face straight away. This is how you have to be. You have to be strong, and like a strong person, you have to make the decision on the face, not at the back," he added.

Pakistan will now take on England in a three-match Test series next month. If the reports are to be believed, the team might undergo huge changes heading into the series.