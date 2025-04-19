Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all of 14 years and 23 days, became the youngest ever player to compete in the IPL when he came on to bat for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Saturday. The left-handed batter even smashed a six off the first delivery that he faced from Shardul Thakur. He went on to hit a six and four off Avesh Khan in the second over as well. Suryavanshi, the youngest player to register, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctionin Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. RR were involved in a bidding war for the player with Delhi Capitals, who pulled out after the former bid Rs 1.10 crore for the teenager.

The 2011-born started to show his cricketing talent at the tender age of 4. Vaibhav's father Sanjeev noticed his passion and decided to build a small playing area for him in the backyard of the house.

At the age of 9, Vaibhav's father enrolled him in a cricket academy in the nearby town of Samastipur. It didn't take long for people around him to notice that Vaibhav was well ahead of his age in terms of cricketing talent.

"After practising for two-and-a-half years there, I gave Under-16 trials for the Vijay Merchant Trophy," Vaibhav said in a chat with the Times of India. "I was on standby due to my age. By God's grace, I started coaching under Manish Ojha sir, a former Ranji player. He has taught me a lot and whatever I am today, it is because of him."

Vaibhav was only 12 years old when he played in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bihar, scoring around 400 runs in just five matches. It didn't take him long to rise through the ranks in Bahar Cricket, making heads turn wherever he went.

Vaibhav, who debuted for Bihar at the tender age of 12, has quickly made a name for himself in the cricketing world. His recent achievement, a blistering 58-ball century against the Australian U-19 team in a four-day game in Chennai, solidified his position as a rising star.

Vaibhav wa a part of the India B U-19 team for an Under-19 quadrangular series in Mulapadu, Andhra Pradesh in November 2023.

He also featured in the India A squad against Bangladesh and England U-19 teams in a tournament that served as a platform for selectors to pick the Indian team for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.

Vaibhav made his first-class debut in Bihar's Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group B clash against Mumbai in Patna in January this year.

At 12 years and 284 days, he became the youngest Indian to make a first-class debut since 1986 and the second-youngest to ever feature in a Ranji Trophy game for Bihar.

In September this year, Vaibhav played for India U-19 debut in a youth Test match against Australia in Chennai. He hit an impressive 62-ball 104 before getting run out.

The young talent's consistent performance and dedication have now secured him a place in the India U-19 squad. An IPL selection might not be too far away either.

