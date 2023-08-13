B-Love Kandy registered an eight-run victory over Jaffna Kings in 15th match of the ongoing Lanka Premier League on Saturday. Opting to bat first, Kandy posted a total of 178/8 in 20 overs with Mohammad Haris playing a knock of 81 runs. Later, Jaffna were restricted to 170/6 as Angelo Mathews took a three-wicket haul. Many great knocks were played as well many mind blowing dismissals were made but one thing which grabbed the entire limelight was the intrusion of a snake during the match.

In a video going viral on social media, a snake was seen intruding into the field during Jaffna's chase. The reptile was slowly crawling ahead when Kandy pacer Isuru Udana saw it and got horrified. The pacer was then seen making a quick escape and focusing back on the match.

Snake in LPL...!!!!



A lucky escape for Udana. pic.twitter.com/R3Gg2yxVkh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2023

However, this was not the first time that a snake had interrupted the proceedings of a match. Earlier in July, LPL 2023 game between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura got stopped due to a snake invading the pitch. The incident happened during the fifth over of Dambulla's 181-run chase.

Coming back to Saturday's match, Haris scored 81 but no other batter of Kandy was able to go past the 30-run mark. Fakhar Zaman and Angelo Mathews both scored 22 runs each. For Jaffna, Nuwan Thushara took three wickets while Dunith Wellalage and Dilshan Madushanka took two wickets each.

Later, Shoaib Malik scored an unbeaten 55 off 37 balls but that was not enough as Jaffna fell short by eight runs in the chase. Apart from him, Thisara Perera scored 36 while Chris Lynn scored 27. For Kandy's Angelo Mathews took three wickets while Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana took two and one wicket respectively.