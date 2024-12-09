India's 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 Auction for Rs 1.1 crore, once again found himself in the middle of an age fraud controversy. Former Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan took to social media to share a video of his knock during the U-19 Asia Cup tournament and questioned the age of the youngster. Vaibhav produced a brilliant batting performance against Sri Lanka and Junaid questioned if a 13-year-old is capable of hitting such massive sixes. Vaibhav ended up being the joint highest-scorer for India in the competition with his best performance coming against Sri Lanka where he slammed 67 runs with the help of 5 fours and 5 sixes.

Junaid shared the video of that innings by Vaibhav on social media platform Instagram along with the caption - “Can a 13-year-old kid really hit such a long six?"

Earlier, when asked about the controversies regarding Vaibhav's actual age which many believe is 15 years, his father - Sanjiv Suryavanshi - was quick to clarify.

"When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," he sounded defiant while speaking with PTI.

Sanjiv said that Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwary's "blessings" have always helped Vaibhav in his journey.

"Rakesh ji ka ashirwaad raha hai bahoot (Rakesh ji's blessings are there)."

His base price in the auction was Rs. 30 lakh and Delhi Capitals made the opening bid. RR entered the fray at Rs. 35 lakh and eventually got the better of DC to get the player on board.

So how did this bidding war happen?

"Rajasthan Royals had called him for trials in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour sir (batting coach) gave a match situation where he had to score 17 in an over. Bituwa ne 3 chakka mara. Trials mein aat chakka aur char chauwaa mara (He smashed three sixes. At trials, he hit eight sixes and four fours)," he claimed proudly.

