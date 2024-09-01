Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Wasim has opened up on the challenges he faced as chief selector of the team, including dealing with former all-format captain Babar Azam. Wasim, who served as head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team from December 2020 to December 2022, admitted that Babar was "very stubborn" and got upset whenever the selection committee made changes to the squad. However, Wasim revealed, more often than not, he had to step in to make Babar accept the changes.

"It was a pain to make him accept changes. He was very stubborn and sometimes, I had to overstep my boundaries just to get him on board with certain decisions," Wasim as quoted as saying by PakPassion.

After managing scores of 0 and 22 in the first Test against Bangladesh, Babar scored 31 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test in Rawalpindi.

After rain washed out the opening day's play, Pakistan were put into bat by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Day 2.

Saim Ayub, captain Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha hit half-centuries, but Pakistan were bowled out for 274.

Meanwhile, Wasim is currently serving as the head coach of the Pakistan women's team.

Alongside Wasim, former Pakistan bowlers Junaid Khan and Abdur Rehman have been named assistant coach and spin-bowling coach, respectively. Notably, no batting coach has been appointed, as Wasim is expected to take on that role himself.

A PCB statement clarified that these appointments are currently only for the duration of the Asia Cup, leaving the possibility of extensions beyond the tournament open-ended. This short-term focus aligns with the immediate needs of the team as they prepare for a significant regional competition.

Wasim's coaching credentials are primarily rooted in his successful tenure with Northern, a team in Pakistan's domestic structure. Under his leadership, Northern achieved successive runners-up finishes in the revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, introduced by then than Prime Minister and PCB patron Imran Khan.

Wasim's tenure was marked by a focus on nurturing young talent, culminating in a National T20 Cup victory in the 2019-20 season. His coaching prowess earned him the role of chief selector for the men's team, a position he held until December 2022.

(With ANI Inputs)