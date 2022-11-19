Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after they reportedly issued a legal notice to ex-wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal for allegedly making defamatory and offensive comments in the media. Although there hasn't been any official confirmation, rumours have been doing rounds in the media over such an action being taken by the board. While sharing his views on the same, Butt said that there is nothing wrong in passing opinions, especially when someone has a lot of experience regarding a particular topic.

"Rehne de ye show? Kahi legal notice na aa jaaye (Should we stop the show? Else we might also get legal notice). Speaking about technical aspects, giving your opinion and speaking based on your experience, especially those who have much more of it than policy-makers is fine. You cannot challenge opinions. You can convince people with your explanation, logic and reasoning," Butt said during a discussion on his YouTube channel.

However, Butt urged experts and fans to refrain themselves for making any personal attacks on anyone.

"There is one more thing here. If we are talking about something, it should not personally hit anyone. We should not cross the line with regards to someone's personality, looks and personal lives. We have not right to do that. Nor does anyone else have a right to cross the line against us. If someone has done it, people should refrain from such things," he added.

The reports have also suggested that the PCB have made it clear that more legal notices could be sent to some other former players who have their own YouTube channels and appear regularly on the media for their comments.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

"Pakistan Fans Compensate For Missing Indians": Visit Victoria CEO