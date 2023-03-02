Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik was at the receiving end of a bizarre dismissal in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi. Malik, while playing for Karachi Kings, attempted a pull shot off a short delivery from Aamer Jamal in a recent match. However, the bat flew off his hand. At almost the same time the ball hit the bat too, as the bowler coolly lapped the ball to get Malik's wicket.

Malik's dismissal was a big blow for Karachi Kings, who were reduced to 81/4 chasing a 198-run target. Ultimately, they managed 173/8.



The last time Peshwar Zalmi had faced Karachi Kings, Mohammad Amir had reacted angrily after getting hit for a boundary by Babar Azam. Malik had reacted on the issue then.

"The respect element shouldn't be missing. I've seen Amir, Imad, Babar... whenever they meet, they greet each other with respect," said Malik in a press conference after the match.

"In this room, you won't be compatible in the same way with everyone. Some would gel up well, you'd like some and you might not like some others. But that would only be on professional basis. I'm sure you all respect each other too.

"It's good for the league. Once you enter the league, you need to focus on what encourages you to deliver your best. But we know no one crosses the line," Malik added.

