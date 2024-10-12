Former Indian cricket team star Ajay Jadeja was declared the next Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, also known as Jamnagar, a princely state in the historical Halar region on the southern shores of the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat. In an official statement, the announcement was confirmed by the Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar. Jadeja represented the Indian cricket team between 1992 to 2000 as he played 15 Tests and 196 One-Day Internationals. In a letter shared by news agency ANI, Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja stated that Ajay has also agreed to become his heir.

Jadeja comes from a family with considerable cricket pedigree as Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy was named after his two relatives - K Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji respectively.

The announcement came following a recent visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the am Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw, Poland, in August.

"I saw a direct and living example of our deep people-to-people ties yesterday. I had the privilege of paying tribute at the memorial of Maharaja of Kolhapur. I am happy that even today the people of Poland respect his philanthropy and generosity. To immortalize his memory, we are going to start the Jam Saheb Nawanagar Youth Action Program between India and Poland. Every year, 20 young people from Poland will be taken on a visit to India," PM Modi said after the visit.

Besides his cricket career, Jadeja acted in a few movies and also took part in the dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa". In recent times, he has worked as a cricket commentator as well as an expert.

He was also the mentor of the Afghanistan cricket team in the ODI World Cup 2023.