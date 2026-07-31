Former India opener Aakash Chopra has revealed an incident in which he lent an abdominal guard to cricket great Sachin Tendulkar. Talking about it in detail, Chopra revealed that Tendulkar's abdominal guard broke, so he helped the legendary player with his own kit. The incident dates back to 2004 during India's Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chopra further revealed it was after this incident that Tendulkar scored his famous 241 not out against Australia. The knock was recorded in the history books for the batting maestro's incredible control.

"We were together in the dressing room. His abdominal guard actually broke. So, he had to borrow someone's. I gave it. You carry a lot of things, but you don't carry two abdominal guards," Aakash Chopra told 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai'.

As Tendulkar kept losing his wicket while playing drives, he opted not to play a single drive against Australia in his first innings in the Sydney Test. He scored his 241 not out, with the help of 33 fours, but interestingly, it did not have a single drive in it.

Chopra further said, "He came up to me and said, 'Akash, did you notice something?' I said, 'Well played.' He replied, 'I didn't play any drive.' I said, 'You are joking.' But he was telling the truth."

Tendulkar made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year, on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, the most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has scored the most runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to score a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar was part of the Indian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sachin was also part of the Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008 to 2013 as a player and won the IPL in 2013.

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