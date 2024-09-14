India's squad for the 1st Test against Bangladesh, starting September 19, was announced last week with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant making their much-awaited returns to the side. While Rahul played for India during the first two Test against England on home soil, Pant's last series in the whites for India, co-incidentally, was against Bangladesh in December 2022 before an unfortunate car accident accident sidlined him. With several senior players sidelined due to various reasons, Sarfaraz Khan made his much-awaited India debut against England and was an instant hit.

The Mumbai batter scored 200 runs across five innings including three half-centuries while averaging 50 and scoring at a strike-rate of 79.36.

However, former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels Sarfaraz will have to give his place back to KL Rahul.

While offering his sympathy to Sarfaraz, Srikkanth pointed out that Rahul was injured and actually didn't lose his place. He also added that wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will also lose his place to the fit again Pant.

"Honestly, I feel bad for Sarfaraz Khan, even if you play well, sometimes some big player comes in after an injury, you lose your place - see Rishabh Pant comes in and Jurel has to go out. KL Rahul, at the end of the day, in the back of the mind you should keep the Australia series in mind, New Zealand series is next - so KL Rahul is the man - KL Rahul Rolls Royce has done very well in Australia," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

Having said that, Sarfaraz will feature in the second round of the Duleep Trophy, despite being named in India squad.

The BCCI, in a release ahead of the second round of Duleep Trophy matches, said: "India B's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have been named in India's squad and the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh as replacements respectively. Fast bowler Yash Dayal has received his maiden national call-up while Sarfaraz Khan, who too has been named in India's squad, will feature in the second-round game."

Sarfaraz's selection for the Duleep Trophy game means KL Rahul is likely to be named in India's XI. The two were seen as direct competitors for a spot in the middle-order.

