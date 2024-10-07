The Indian women's cricket team survived a scare from Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Chasing a target of 106, opener Shafali Verma top-scored with 32 as India crossed the line with six wickets in hand. The Indian team suffered a blip in their chase after Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana struck twice in as many balls to derail the chase. However, Harmanpreet Kaur, who was retired hurt for 29, ensured the chase was completed with seven balls to spare.

Harmanpreet came out to bat at no. 4 with Jemimah Rodrigues promoted to no. 3 for the match. However, former India captain Anjum Chopra expressed her surprise over the decision to demote Harmanpreet, especially after the latter batted at no. 3 against New Zealand two days back.

The decision left her fuming, with Anjum suggesting India should have stuck with their plan, which the head coach Amol Muzumdar awe-so confidently talked about in the pre-tournament.

"Very surprised that the captain (Harmanpreet) has not walked in at No. 3 in a much crucial game than any in this World Cup. Specially, because India were very clear about their batting order. Harmanpreet walked in at No. 3 against New Zealand. The coach was clear that their No. 3 was unleashed in the very game and none better than her to walk in at No. 3 ahead of the tall batting line-up that India boasts off, to walk in and take command, rather than wait and wait and wait for the situation to change and unleash her strokes," Anjum was heard as saying on-air.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet's T20 World Cup campaign suffered a significant setback as she sustained an injury during the match against Pakistan.

The injury occurred while Harmanpreet was batting, forcing her to leave the field in tears. She was retired hurt for 29 off 24 deliveries. She kept her nerves and played a captain's knock to help India make a comeback in the game.