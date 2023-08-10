Former India Under-19 World Cup-winning star Baba Aparajith found himself in an unwanted situation during a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Division 1 match between Jolly Rovers CC and Young Stars Cricket Club. Aparajith, who was batting on 34 off 62 deliveries, was visibly disappointed after being given LBW, following which the batter decided to indulge in a heated spat with the on-field umpire and one of the opposition players. At first, Aparajith was reluctant to leave the field as he went on to argue with umpire and the opposition players over the same, but decided to leave the field eventually.

The incident took place on the second ball of the 18th over Rovers' innings. Aparajith tried to defend Hari N's delivery, but the ball struck his pads and went straight to the man at short leg.

The opposition players immediately went for an appeal and the umpire also raised his finger. But, Aparajith was livid over the same as he argued with the umpire for around five minutes, and the play was halted.

The play eventually resumed as Aparajith lost his motivation and walked off the ground.

'The Umpire's decision is final'

Baba Aparajith: Hold my bat! pic.twitter.com/A4Cd6sOV8g — FanCode (@FanCode) August 9, 2023

Aparajith, a veteran of 250 matches, has scored nearly 10,000 runs in domestic circuit.

In 2012, he was part of the Indian team that won the U-19 World Cup in Australia.

The 29-year-old never played a single game in the IPL but was a part of two IPL teams Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giant.

Aparajith was with CSK between 2013-2015 and with RPSG for two years, i.e., 2016-2017.