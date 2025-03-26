Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's most successful opener and former skipper, has improved following his sudden heart attack while playing a domestic T20 match in Dhaka, doctors have confirmed. Tamim has undergone a successful angiogram surgery in order to address a blockage in one of the arteries of his heart. Following the surgery, Tamim has reportedly even begun walking. However, doctors have reportedly emphasized that the upcoming 48 to 72 hours are still "critical" for Tamim's long-term recovery, and have advised him to stay away from any sort of sporting activity.

Tamim had suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier League game. Upon the shocking incident, he had been rushed to hospital, where he received instant treatment.

The 36-year-old underwent an angioplasty and angiogram to remove the blockage in his artery, but has now recovered and appears to be safe.

"Tamim's condition is improving, and he has started walking a little. However, the next 48 to 72 hours remain critical. He must wait at least three months before resuming normal activities, including sports," said Health Directorate Director General Professor Abu Jafar, as per Cricbuzz.

An echocardiogram had been conducted on Tuesday morning on Tamim, which showed encouraging signs, as per Professor Abdul Wadud, director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

"While Tamim's condition has improved, a sudden deterioration cannot be ruled out. It is crucial to minimize exertion and maintain strict monitoring," said Wadud.

"His heart function appears normal, but we must remain cautious. Abnormal rhythms could still occur. We have advised against immediate movement," he added.

Tamim Iqbal's family are reportedly set to take the next step when it comes to his treatment and return to normalcy.

Tamim Iqbal also sent his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters and well-wishers.

"We live due to heartbeat but this heartbeat can stop without any announcement and we tend to forget that often. Ahead of starting my activities yesterday did I know that what is going to happen to me?" Tamim said, via his Facebook account.

"Some incidents make us realize the reality and how small this life is and in this small life whatever we can do or not everyone should stand beside everyone and this is my little request. I am extremely grateful to everyone for their love. Everyone should keep me and my family in your prayers because without your love Tamim Iqbal is no one," Tamim further added.