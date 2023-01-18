Since Najam Sethi took over as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, the game has seen several changes in the country. While several office-bearers of the previous regime has been shown the door, the team also has a new selection panel led by Shahid Afridi. The PCB also wanted to hire celebrated coach Mickey Arthur to guide the national team. However, according to reports, Arthur is not coming because of the unreliable environment in Pakistan cricket, something which he has experienced in the past.

Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram has now opened up on the issue of foreign coaches refusing to come to Pakistan.

"If you had asked me, I would have told you that foreign coaches will not come; everyone is afraid that the contract will also end if the board changes. If you are not getting a foreign coach, get the services of a Pakistan coach," Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

According to news agency PTI, Arthur was apprehensive about coming to Pakistan. "The truth is when the PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi opened talks with him and told him to rejoin as the head coach, Arthur said while he would very much like to work in Pakistan cricket again he had not had pleasant experiences in the past with the board," a source told PTI.

"Arthur told Sethi that the PCB management led by Ehsan Mani during the World Cup in 2019 had assured him his contract would be extended. But after Pakistan didn't make the semi-finals despite winning four matches on a trot his contract was not honoured.

"Secondly Arthur also had apprehensions that even if he ended his long term contract with Derbyshire with mutual agreement and decided to come to Pakistan there was no guarantee his contract would be honoured given the environment in Pakistan cricket."

The source said Arthur had told Sethi he would however be willing to work as a consultant with the Pakistan board and also frequently visit the country.

"But eventually this consultancy arrangement didn't suit the PCB so talks fell through and Mickey is not going to be involved with Pakistan cricket." Arthur was brought in as head coach in 2016 when Sethi was in the board and worked until 2019 when his contract was not extended by the management headed by Ehsan Mani.

