Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has opened up on the debate surrounding cricketers texting female actors. This comes after Pakistani TikToker Shahtaj Khan alleged that she had communicated with Shadab on WhatsApp, also claiming that she had proposed to marry the cricketer. Shahtaj also fired shots at Shadab after his marriage to former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter Malaika. She had also questioned him for marrying a hijabi woman, sparking outrage on social media from fans.

Last year, actress Nawal Saeed, who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, made an interesting comment after she was asked about getting messages from cricketers.

"Aapko kiu lagta hai, single hone zaroori hai (Why do you think it is necessary for someone to be single)?" the actor replied. "I am not going to talk about that (incident regarding messages from cricketer)."

Now, Shadab has finally broken his silence on the topic, issuing a strong response to the allegations made by Shahtaj.

During his appearance on a talk show recently, a fan asked Shadab, "Most female actors claim that cricketers send messages to them on social media, so have you ever messaged any actors?".

Shadab suggested there is nothing wrong if the cricketers do send messages. He also said that one can always have the option to block individuals if they don't feel like interacting.

"Even if cricketers send messages, what is wrong with that? Everybody has the option to block, so if you don't like, then don't reply. However, there are also replies from actors, and they appear to show interest as well - as if they want to talk," Shadab said on Geo News show 'Hasna Mana Hai'.

"We have seen some videos in which things are exaggerated but it doesn't turn out like that, some actors do it for fame, like during a tournament or World Cup such things come out because everyone is keeping their eyes on it," he added.