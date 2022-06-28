England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan confirmed his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. Though reports had already suggested about his likely retirement, the official announcement was made by ECB on Tuesday. Notably, Morgan leaves international cricket as the first and only England skipper to lead the side to a men's ODI World Cup win. England had defeated New Zealand in the final of 2019 World Cup. Morgan captained the national side in 126 ODIs, winning 76 and losing 40 of them. In the T20I format, he led the side in 72 games, 42 of them resulted in wins and 27 were lost by England.

Morgan started his international career with Ireland in 2006 before switching his national team to England in 2009. Overall, he played 248 ODIs, scoring 7,701 runs with the help of 14 centuries and 47 fifties. In the 115 T20Is he played, Morgan scored 2,458 runs with the help of 14 fifties.

Here is how the world reacted on Morgan's retirement:

It was on the cards and he has taken the correct decision. Eoin Morgan can be extremely proud of what he has accomplished with this English team. The firebrand cricket that they played in white-ball since 2015 was just astounding. ???????? pic.twitter.com/jXwDMSWn2f — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) June 28, 2022

Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket ????

Will never forget ur contributions morgs ????#thankyoumorgs pic.twitter.com/XFLowTveDq — STON.POST (@ston1post) June 28, 2022

Man who transformed below average English white ball side to absolute white ball giants.

The legend, the myth, the influencer.

One and only SIR EOIN MORGAN.

THANK YOU MORGS. — Er_Yasir (@ParayYasir2) June 28, 2022

Happy retirement to the Skipper, a great leader, no one will ever forget the World Cup journey and the impact that he had on white ball cricket around the world. #EoinMorgan pic.twitter.com/PWFYPDtYg2 — The Cruncher (@TheCruncher76) June 28, 2022