England's 2019 World Cup winning-captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday. The left-handed batter was battling fitness and form issues over the past year and on Monday, British media had widely reported that Morgan would indeed be announcing his retirement.

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point," Morgan said in a release issued by England and Wales Cricket Board.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that England Men's white-ball Captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. During his 13-year international career with England, the 35-year-old won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as Captain in 2019 at Lord's, the first time England Men had won the world crown. He was also part of the England team that won the 2010 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean.

"Morgan is the all-time leading run-scorer and most-capped player for England Men in both ODI and T20I matches.

"During his seven-year tenure as Men's ODI captain, he guided England to number one in the ICC world rankings, including notable series victories against all the major nations," the ECB release stated.

Morgan is widely credited for bringing about a drastic change in how England played their white-ball cricket and his captaincy saw England winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the side also made it to the finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

The side had also reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup in 2021. The now 35-year-old had made his ODI debut in 2006 as he first played for Ireland while his T20 debut came four years later in 2009 while playing for England.

Morgan, who started his international cricket career with Ireland, has played 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is for England, which is a record for the Three Lions. He has to date scored 7,701 runs in 248 ODIs at an average of 39.29 with 14 centuries and 47 fifties. He has also scored 2,458 runs in 115 T20Is.

Morgan's Test numbers are a little underwhelming as he was sidelined after scoring 700 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 30.43. Morgan has been battling poor form and fitness concerns and recently pulled out of the final ODI against the Netherlands due to injury.