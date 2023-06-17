Cricket is an amazing game! From batting masterclass to sensational bowling to breathtaking fielding, it certainly has everything to impress the spectators. It is the impact of back-to-back outstanding performances from players and teams that records are made and broken every now and then, be it in international cricket, domestic or local tounaments. As of latest, an England teenager has become the talk of the town after claiming six wickets in six balls while bowling for Bromsgrove Cricket Club against Cookhill this month.

12-year-old junior player Oliver Whitehouse was on top of his game during the clash against Cookhill as he claimed a double hat-trick in one over to stun the crowd.

In an under 12 game on Friday, Ollie Whitehouse completed cricket by taking 6 wickets in an over... all bowled



https://t.co/dbpKjo8ltr@bbctms @ThatsSoVillage @CowCornerPod pic.twitter.com/Zn4DXTWCHl — Bromsgrove Cricket Club (@BoarsCricket) June 11, 2023

"It's just unbelievable," the teenager told BBC.

"The first ball I didn't expect to happen as I thought I was going to bowl a wide," Whitehouse said, adding, "I just couldn't believe it, I got six wickets in an over. It's just unbelievable."

Meanwhile, his mother Pippa said: "It was just unbelievable and every time someone was being bowled out his friends were giving him high fives and racing round. It was lovely."

Talking about world cricket, Australia kicked off their Ashes 2023 campaign against England at Edgbaston on Friday. Host skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat against Australia.

The Pat Cummins-led side was crowned with the World Test Championship title after beating India by 209 runs in the final recently. The game was dominated by the Pat Cummins-led side for the majority part and India barely had their moments of joy.