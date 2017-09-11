 
England Woman Cricketer Gets Virat Kohli Spelling Wrong, Twitter Takes Her To Task

Updated: 11 September 2017 19:33 IST

Danielle Wyatt was at the receiving end of quite a barrage from Kohli fans.

Danielle Wyatt made a spelling error while writing Kohli's name on the toe end of the bat. © Twitter

Danielle Wyatt was the member of the victorious England women's team that defeated Mithali Raj-led India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final. The cricketer on Monday took to Twitter and shared the picture of a bat she got as gift from India captain Virat Kohli during the 2014 ICC World T20 tournament. Back training this week. "Can't wait to use this beast Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme," Danielle's tweet read.

Unfortunately, Danielle made a spelling error while writing Kohli's name on the toe end of the bat. Instead of Virat Kohli, she wrote 'Virat Kholi'.

And Kohli's fans on Twitter immediately got on her case.

Indian cricket's superstar Kohli had also got a marriage proposal from Danielle on Twitter, soon after taking India into the final of the ICC World Twenty20 tournament with a thunderous 72-run knock against South Africa. But even that proposal was sent to Kholi.

The 26-year-old Danielle, who made her debut in 2010 against India, has played 53 ODIs for her country, scoring 602 runs at an average of 17.20. She also has 27 wickets to her name.

The Indian women's cricket team let slip a historic title triumph with nerves getting the better of it in a tense summit clash against England, leaving India giant-slaying side with the runners-up tag for a second time in the ICC World Cup.

Topics : Virat Kohli Danielle Nicole Wyatt Cricket India England
