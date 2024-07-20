Story ProgressBack to home
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: Live Score Updates
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: West Indies will resume the proceedings from 351/5 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England in Nottingham.
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: West Indies will resume the proceedings from 351/5 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England in Nottingham. Joshua Da Silva (32*) and Jason Holder (23*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for West Indies, who are trailing by 65 runs. Earlier on Day 2, West Indies batter Kavem Hodge scored his maiden Test hundred. He shared a partnership of 175 with fellow Windward Islands batsman Alick Athanaze (82), who fell in sight of what would have been his first Test century. For England, Shoaib Bashir scalped two wickets. (Live Scorecard)
ENG vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates
With the second new ball just one over old, England will be looking to open end up and have a crack at the tail. For West Indies, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva, who survived the tricky period before stumps, have the difficult task of seeing out the first hour. If they can do so, the West Indies might well go on to take a healthy first-inning lead. Don't go anywhere, as the first ball is not far away.
Initially, Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis weathered the early storm before the Windies' top order lost their way. Alick Athanaze led the Windies' rearguard action and found an able alley in Kavem Hodge to keep the English bowlers at bay for the entirety of the second session. While Athanaze missed out on a century, Hodge, who was dropped on 16, made his second life count and brought up his maiden Test ton.
Patience was the name of the game for England on Day 2. They didn't wait for the Windies batters to make mistakes, instead, Ben Stokes, through his proactive captaincy, made things happen. With three quick wickets before Lunch, it looked as if England would bowl out the West Indies before the close of play. But a 175-run stand between Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge made them wait and sweat. Mark Wood was the stand out yesterday, bowling rapidly, albeit without much luck.
Two days into the first Test, all that remained was the last rites heading into Day 3. Given the way Day 1 unfolded at Trent Bridge, many expected the West Indies to suffer another innings defeat. However, with steely resolve, the West Indies have defied expectations, and the Test is well and truly alive. Only 65 runs separate the two teams, and it feels like by the end of today's play, one team may take the ascendancy. On that note, hello and welcome to Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Where does this Test stand then? At the moment, at parity. West Indies trail by just 65 but don't be surprised if they get blown away on Saturday morning. The reason being, there is not much batting to follow and if England break this Holder-Da Silva stand quickly, this could end up being a one-inning shootout. Every day is different is what England will believe and will aim for a better day come Saturday. Also, in a way, it is good that their inexperienced bowling unit got tested, ahead of bigger series this winter. On the flip side, if the Holder-Da Silva stand kicks on to greater numbers, who knows, the tourists might get a lead close to 100. Cricket is a game of uncertainties and don't rule out any scenario! That's all from us then. Thank you for tuning in and please do join us again come Saturday, 20th July, 2024. The first ball on Day 3 will be bowled at 3.30 pm IST (1000 GMT), but our build-up will begin much earlier. See yaa early. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
England will feel hard done by. It will be injustice if we just look at the scorecard and say, they bowled poorly. No, they did not. They tried their level best, throwing every punch at the West Indies, right from the start. Mark Wood might consider adding the word 'unlucky' somewhere in his full name. He was the best bowler of the day, beating the bat several times, say 20 times, but to no luck. And you guessed it right. The catch of Hodge which was shelled by his former skipper, was off Wood's bowling only. He bowled one fiery spell after another, well supported by Atkinson, Stokes and towards the end, Woakes. But as it happens, towards the fag end of the day, everyone started getting tired and Wood was losing his zip as well. There is a worry about his injury returning as he went off the field with a complaint, but hopefully, it was just a cramp. Special mention to Shoaib Bashir as well, who was excellent for the first half of the day, picking up 2 wickets.
Kavem Hodge was well supported by Alick Athanaze. In reality, it was the other way round. Their 175-run stand was driven primarily by Athanaze, with Hodge playing second fiddle. But suddenly, in that second hour of the second session, Hodge turned the heat on, especially after getting a second life. Athanaze was brilliant in his 82 and if truth be told, it was he who led West Indies' fightback. He did not give any chance and was almost flawless. Earlier, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite played his hand in seeing off the first new ball, making a gritty 48. As of now, West Indies have done well to avoid collapses. Slipping to 84/3 from 53/0, they have done well to register three straight 40-plus stands, frustrating England.
Day 2 is usually meant to be good for batting in England and the tourists made the most of it. They started slowly, lost their way in the hour before Lunch but that wicketless second session set things up perfectly for them. If Thursday was Pope's, Friday was Hodge's. He lit Trent Bridge with a fine 120, which began with a cautious underwhelming display. He was fishing, was tentative and was even dropped - on 16 by Joe Root. But like Pope on Day 1, he overcame those starting moments and ended up being the side's highest scorer. Yes, 5 wickets are still there, but it would take a magnanimous effort for someone to cross 120 from here on.
Not a perfect day for the Windies, but a great one overall. If you take out that one manic hour before Lunch, where they lost 3/36, it has been a day worth remembering for the tourists. On Thursday, Kraigg Brathwaite spent the whole day standing on the field. Come Friday, he spent most of the day standing as well - first with the bat, at the crease, then at the team's balcony, applauding every little milestone that came his team's or players' way. 351 runs in 84 overs, at 4.2 an over is more than what he would have bargained for and because of this type of cricket, the deficit has been cut down to 65.
Friday the 19th has belonged to the West Indies. They were completely written off post the Lord's Test and after conceding 416 on the opening day of this Test, there were chats of them being asked to follow on as well, by the end of the day. Instead, led by an enterprising young batter, they have sent a loud and clear message to the whole world - 'Follow our passion of cricket by witnessing our fightback in Nottingham.'.
Short of a good length, wide of off, Joshua Da Silva lets this one go alone. STUMPS ON DAY 2, WEST INDIES ARE 351/5, TRAIL BY 65.
Full, at off, Joshua Da Silva drives it down the pitch. Atkinson stops it with his foot.
FOUR! Pulled away! Short in length, and at the stumps, this is pulled away through mid-wicket for a boundary at deep mid-wicket. Pope dives to his left but eventually parries the ball into the fence.
Back of a length outside off, Joshua Da Silva defends it to gully.
Short and around off, it skids through quickly, Jason Holder mistimes his pull due to that excessive bounce and pace. Hence, hits it off the top half of the bat and over the bowler's head. The fielder from mid off chases it down and they get a single.
Full, outside off, Holder drills it to covers.
We still have time for one over in the day. Will fall 5 short of the necessary quota. And we will have to wait. Joshua Da Silva informs Ben Stokes that he is getting a change of gloves and Stokes smiles. Possibly he might have asked, just a matter of one over, mate. And because of that delay, Stokes has decided to opt for the SECOND NEW BALL. When we are already into overtime, might as well make West Indies regret this delay.
A low full toss hurled outside off, this is driven straight towards cover by Da Silva.
Stokes bowls it on a good length, and way outside off, Joshua Da Silva lets it go.