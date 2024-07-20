England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: West Indies will resume the proceedings from 351/5 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England in Nottingham. Joshua Da Silva (32*) and Jason Holder (23*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for West Indies, who are trailing by 65 runs. Earlier on Day 2, West Indies batter Kavem Hodge scored his maiden Test hundred. He shared a partnership of 175 with fellow Windward Islands batsman Alick Athanaze (82), who fell in sight of what would have been his first Test century. For England, Shoaib Bashir scalped two wickets. (Live Scorecard)