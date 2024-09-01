Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Hosts 8 Wickets Away From Series Triumph
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Hosts only 8 wickets away from 2-0 series triumph.
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: England in pole position to win second Test vs Sri Lanka© AFP
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score And Updates: A dominant batting performance from England in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, puts them in pole position to wrap up the contest on the 4th day. Sri Lanka, having already lost 2 wickets in the second innings, face a monumental task ahead of them, needing 430 more runs to beat the hosts, but have just 8 wickets in hand. England's Gus Atkinson has been one of the standout performers for the hosts this series. Having already taken one wicket in the second innings, he would be eager to add more to his tally. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London:
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Aug 29, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
ENG
427&251
SL
196&80/3 (33.0)
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.42
Batsman
Dimuth Karunaratne
44* (89)
Angelo Mathews
5 (19)
Bowler
Matthew Potts
11/0 (3)
Olly Stone
3/1 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4
Overpitched, on middle, keeps very low again, Angelo Mathews adjusts well and gets his bat down in time to turn it to the leg side.
Goes back to his fuller length, on off, Dimuth Karunaratne strides out and taps it wide of covers, a bit of hesitation between the batters but they take the single quite comfortably in the end.
Short of a length and on the sixth stump line, Dimuth Karunaratne stabs it out towards covers.
Pitched up and on off, holds its line, Dimuth Karunaratne gets behind it and blocks it out.
Full and outside off again, this one keeps low and angles away, Dimuth Karunaratne looks to cut it away but fails to do so.
Fuller in length and outside off, Dimuth Karunaratne leaves it alone.
Short again, on off, Angelo Mathews keeps it out on the pitch.
Bangs this one into the deck hard, on off, Angelo Mathews steps across and blocks it out.
Full again and around middle, Angelo Mathews turns it to the leg side.
Touch fuller now, on off, nips away, Angelo Mathews looks to work it away, but closes the bat face early, gets a leading edge that goes safely past backward point for a brace.
Short of a length and around off, Angelo Mathews stabs it out towards mid off.
Back of a length and on middle, Angelo Mathews tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
Short of a length and around off, Dimuth Karunaratne goes for the full-blooded pull but this one keeps low and goes under his bat to the keeper.
Good length and in the channel outside off, shapes away, Dimuth Karunaratne stays in his crease and has a poke at it with no real intent, the ball zips past the outside edge to the keeper.
On length and around off, Dimuth Karunaratne keeps it out to the off side.
Pitched up, on middle, Angelo Mathews tucks it just wide of mid-wicket for a quick run.
Back of a length and on off, Dimuth Karunaratne heaves it away, not from the middle but this is traveling, Shoaib Bashir at square leg puts in an excellent dive to his right to save the boundary. A single is taken though. With that, Karunaratne surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya as the 4th highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in Tests.
Fuller one and on off, Dimuth Karunaratne strides out a bit and blocks it out.
Matthew Potts joins the attack now.
Hard length and on off, Dimuth Karunaratne punches it towards covers for a run. 14 runs off the over!