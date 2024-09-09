England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England at 94/1. Currently, Pathum Nissanka (53*) and Kusal Mendis (30*) are standing unbeaten at the crease Sri Lanka need 125 runs more to win. Earlier on Sunday, England got bundled out for 156 after Lahiru Kumara registered a four-wicket haul. England keeper Jamie Smith hit another half-century, but his 50-ball 67 could only propel England to a 214-run lead. (Live Scorecard)