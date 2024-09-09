Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Sri Lanka will resume Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England at 94/1.
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will resume Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England at 94/1. Currently, Pathum Nissanka (53*) and Kusal Mendis (30*) are standing unbeaten at the crease Sri Lanka need 125 runs more to win. Earlier on Sunday, England got bundled out for 156 after Lahiru Kumara registered a four-wicket haul. England keeper Jamie Smith hit another half-century, but his 50-ball 67 could only propel England to a 214-run lead. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Sep 06, 2024
Day 4 | Drinks
ENG
325&156
SL
263&152/2 (30.0)
Kennington Oval, London
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.07
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
87* (90)
Angelo Mathews
15 (32)
Bowler
Olly Stone
18/0 (4)
Shoaib Bashir
17/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs SL, 3rd Test Day 4, Live Updates
Drinks! It has been Sri Lanka's morning, by a fair margin. With just a single blemish, they have sailed past the first challenging hour nicely.
Pitched up and on middle again, gets it jag back in sharply, Pathum Nissanka looks to defend it with a straight bat but gets an inside edge through square leg for one. 5 runs off the over!
On a length and on middle, shaping in, Pathum Nissanka keeps it out to the leg side, he wants the run but is sent back.
Goes fuller now, on middle, Pathum Nissanka prods forward and blocks it out.
Hard length and around middle, Pathum Nissanka hops up and nudges it away wide of deep square leg this time for another brace. 150 up for Sri Lanka now!
Short again and outside off, Pathum Nissanka connects with his cut this time, the ball goes wide of deep point as the batters take a double.
So close! Short of a length and outside off, invites the batter to go after it, Pathum Nissanka slashes hard at it but, the movement away takes the ball just past the outside edge.
Ollie Stone switches ends. Replaces Hull who is not totally fit as mentioned by the on-air commentator, Michael Atherton.
FOUR! Nicely played! Flighted, full and around middle, Angelo Mathews knows the square leg is up in the circle, goes down across on one knee and scoops it excellently over that fielder for another boundary. Sri Lanka are targeting the spinner here!
Flatter, short once more, on off, Angelo Mathews stays back and keeps it out towards short leg.
Short again and on off, Pathum Nissanka punches it through covers for a run.
FOUR! Poor delivery and rightly punished! Shoaib Bashir bowls a half-tracker here, on middle, Pathum Nissanka has all the time in the world, rocks back and pulls it away easily towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
Goes short and on middle, Pathum Nissanka moves back and pats it down towards short leg.
Tossed up, full and around off, Angelo Mathews takes a big stride forwards and pushes it towards covers for a single.
Spin has now been introduced by England. Shoaib Bashir (1-0-7-0) replaces Olly Stone.
FOUR! Cut away, again! 9th boundary for Nissanka and the maximum of them have been struck square of the wicket towards point. Josh Hull bangs in short in length, on off, Pathum Nissanka climbs on the bounce on his toes and cuts it with a horizontal bat, through deep point. Shoaib Bashir puts in a dive to intercept it but the ball is too quick to evade him for a boundary.
Back of a length, straight on off, Pathum Nissanka brings his bat in line of the ball and presents a solid front foot defence with a straight bat.
Back of a length, on middle, Angelo Mathews clips it to square leg for a single.
Short delivery outside off, Nissanka stands tall and cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
Hull delivers a wobble seam ball on the pads, on the back of a length, Pathum Nissanka nudges it in front of square leg. The ball rolls square of the wicket and Nissanka calls for a double and Barnwell, the substitute fielder is quick on the ball running from deep square leg, and forces Mathews to put in a desperate dive at the non-striker's end. A direct hit would have been curtains for Mathews there.