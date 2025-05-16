Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently put out a post on Instagram, thanking his fans for their well-wishes. Jadeja's post came with a picture of him in Test whites. This story led to Indian cricket fans on social media speculating whether Jadeja was hinting about possible retirement from Test cricket, just a few days after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bowed out of the format. However, it appears that there is no reason to be concerned, and that Jadeja's message was for a different reason.

Congratulations, Ravindra Jadeja #TeamIndia | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/tCVPBOEw3Y — BCCI (@BCCI) May 15, 2025

Jadeja recently achieved the record for holding the No. 1 position in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders for the longest time. Jadeja has held the position since he last reached it in 2022, making it 1,153 days of him at the top spot.

It appears that Jadeja was thanking his fans for all the messages congratulating him regarding this achievement. The post seemingly did not have anything to do with Test retirement.

Bhai jadeja ki story dekhi kya!!!! pic.twitter.com/DtTwGwGelx — Toka (@Techhninjja) May 15, 2025

Jadeja Retired or Thanking For Wishes for Longest Streak of Number 1 Test Ranked All-Rounder ??? pic.twitter.com/gF9dVjKb4s — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) May 15, 2025

Instagram story of ravindra jadeja . pic.twitter.com/Lpk65yRdZM — 'vohra (@Awwaayush0) May 15, 2025

Jadeja is expected to play a crucial role for India as they enter a difficult series against England in England in June. The experienced all-rounder, now 36, will be the oldest player in the India setup if he's selected.

Meanwhile, legendary former India spinner R Ashwin has recommended Ravindra Jadeja's name for the role of India's Test captain, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma.

"I am very, very upset and disappointed that Jasprit Bumrah will not get the captaincy (of India). I think he is a national treasure," said Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"There are obvious choices, but I want to throw in another name as well - Ravindra Jadeja," Ashwin added.

Jadeja has represented India in 80 Tests, in which he has smashed 3,370 runs and picked up 323 wickets, placing him fifth among India's all-time top wicket-takers.