Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE Scorecard And Updates
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: England look to build on a solid foundation on Day 2, after Ollie Pope's hundred.
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE© AFP
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Stand-in England captain Ollie Pope smashed a brilliant hundred on Day 1 against Sri Lanka in the third and final Test of the series at the Kennington Oval. Put into bat by Sri Lanka, England ended the day on 221/3, as bad light caused an abrupt end to day's play. Pope was ably helped by Ben Duckett's 86 off just 79 balls, as England scored at a run rate of over 5. Pacer Lahiru Kumara gave away runs at more than 6-an-over, but ended up with two wickets as well.
Here are the LIVE Scorecard and Updates from England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 2:
3rd Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Sep 06, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
250/3 (50.3)
SL
Kennington Oval, London
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.95
Batsman
Ollie Pope
122* (122)
Harry Brook
18 (33)
Bowler
Asitha Fernando
69/0 (17)
Milan Rathnayake
49/1 (10.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.
ENG vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE
No run.
Hard length, around off, Ollie Pope gets on the back foot and pats it to the point region and straightaway denies for a single. Harry Brook takes the start from the non-striker's end but obeys his partner and retreats back in time.
Asitha Fernando slants it down leg on the back of a length. Ollie Pope goes for the pull shot but misses fairly to the keeper. Dinesh Chandimal dives to his left and collects it just above the grass.
Shade full and around off, Ollie Pope plants his front leg ahead and drives it straight to cover.
FOUR! A bit of a bottom hand in play from Pope! Overpitched-delivery, at off, Ollie Pope tilts ahead and flicks it through wide mid on for a boundary. England with that aggressive intent from the word go.
Length ball on the off stump. this is defended towards mid on.
Outside off, length, Harry Brook looks to cut it away but is a bit too early on the shot, and almost chops it on getting a thick inside edge. Kicks the ball to the cover region in the end.
Rathnayake brings the angle much closer this time around as he sees Pope charging down again. Ollie Pope manages to clip it across along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
On the back of a length, outside off, Ollie Pope slashes it hard but finds the fielder at cover.
FOUR! Oh, what a shot that is! Milan Rathnayake goes full and on the off stump line, with a gentle outward deviation, Ollie Pope gets his dancing shoes on and skips down the track, and whips it across the line through the mid-wicket region for a cracking boundary.
Good length shaping away from outside off, left alone.
Milan Rathnayake gets some good outswing, outside off, on a length, Harry Brook does not commit fully on the front foot and plays it away from his body. Slices the drive a bit aerially towards deep backward point for a single.
'Two, two, two' is the call and they will get it! Excellent running between the wickets by the two! Back of a length, on the stumps, Ollie Pope walks across a couple of steps to the off stump and nudges it with soft hands towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Over the top of the middle, on the length, Harry Brook gets behind the line and punches it to wide mid on for a quick single.
Holds on the off stump channel does Asitha Fernando, pulls his length fractionally and it skids quickly off the pitch. Harry Brook dead bats at it and lets it pass.
Pitches it full does Fernando, outside off, Harry Brook pushes it firmly to mid off.
Length ball, outside off, Pope drives it towards deep cover for a single.
Some genuine movement away from the batter. Length, outside off and deviating away. Pope goes fishing at it but plays inside the line of the ball and it carries through to the keeper.
Good length in the channel of the off stump, it seams away past Brook's outside edge and beats him up.
Fuller on the pads, this is clipped away to deep backward square leg for a single.