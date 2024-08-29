England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their valiant performance in the first Test, as they gear up for the second Test against hosts England, this time at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. After the injury to captain Ben Stokes, England have been forced to bid goodbye to Mark Wood as well, meaning that Olly Stone is set to make a Test appearance after three years. The present Sri Lanka side is a vibrant mix of youth and experience, and could look to shock England at Lord's.

When will the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be played on August 29, 2024.

Where will the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

What time will the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match start?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will telecasted on Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)