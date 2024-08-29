Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Sri Lanka Put England In To Bat
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: England lead series 1-0
File image of England Cricket Team.© AFP
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score and Updates: England host Sri Lanka in the second Test of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground. After a hard-fought first Test, tensions will be high after Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews blamed their loss on an unprecedented ball change mid-innings. England will welcome pacer Olly Stone back to Test cricket after a three year absence, as he replaces the injured Mark Wood. This series remains crucial for the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25 standings, with England currently in fourth spot, and Sri Lanka in fifth. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates from the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1, straight from the Lord's Cricket Ground:
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Aug 29, 2024
Day 1 | Morning Session
ENG
23/0 (4.2)
SL
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.31
Batsman
Ben Duckett
14 (15)
Dan Lawrence
5* (11)
Bowler
Asitha Fernando
17/0 (2.2)
Milan Rathnayake
2/0 (2)
ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE
Four!
No run.
On the off pole. Duckett lunges and keeps it out.
Around off. Length. Blocked.
A slight midfield! A run taken! Angled into the pads. Lawrence flicks it to mid-wicket. The fielder fumbles and a run is taken.
Good stuff again. Length again and around off. A little bit of shape away. Blocked.
Just outside off. Lawrence leaves it alone. Better. Need to bowl here a lot more.
FOUR BYES! Well, after the first two overs, runs are flowing. Very untidy. This is down the leg side. Swings away further. The keeper dives full stretch to his left but the ball brushes his fingers and it goes down to the fine leg fence.
Dot to end but the damage was done earlier on! Length and around off. Kept out.
FOUR! Lovely touch. Good effort by the fielder but in vain. This is shorter and outside off. Duckett plays that quite late. He guides it past gully. Deep point runs to his right, dives but as he tries to push it back in, touches the ropes. Third boundary.
Width on offer. Outside off. He loves it there but this time, he ends up chopping it to the keeper.
On the pads. Duckett misses out. He gets hit on the pads as he tries to flick.
FOUR! That is even better! Two in a row now. Goes full again. Ends up bowling a half volley. Duckett strokes it down the ground and past mid off. This goes to the long off fence.
FOUR! Glorious shot! That is full and outside off. Duckett leans into it and drills it through covers. There's no chance of stopping that. Lovely shot.
Good stuff! Tidy to begin with! Another one on a length and around off. This is pushed past cover. A run taken.
Another one on a good length and on off. Duckett pushes it to mid off this time.
On the off pole. Duckett gets right behind the line and defends.
Back of a length and on middle. Duckett plays it to mid on.
Around off. On the fuller side. This is driven to mid off.
Length and around off. Duckett leans forward and keeps it out.