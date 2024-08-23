Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: England Aim To Stretch First Innings Lead
ENG vs SL, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE© AFP
England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: A brilliant knock by wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith ensured that England took a first innings lead in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. Smith notched up a 97-ball unbeaten 72 to guide England to 259/6 at stumps on Day 2, giving them a 23-run lead. Harry Brook notched up another fifty, whilst Joe Root contributed 42. With England boasting a good lower order, Sri Lanka would hope to take quick wickets so that they don't concede a big first innings deficit. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Aug 21, 2024
Day 3 | Morning Session
ENG
281/6 (65.2)
SL
236
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.30
Batsman
Jamie Smith
87* (112)
Gus Atkinson
11 (21)
Bowler
Prabath Jayasuriya
59/2 (22.2)
Vishwa Fernando
62/1 (15)
ENG vs SL, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE
2 runs.
An arm ball, angling into the middle on a length, Jamie Smith punches it back to the bowler.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Jamie Smith lunges ahead and defends it back to the bowler.
Jayasuriya bustles from around the stumps. Lands a flighted one, drifting on middle and leg, Jamie Smith leans ahead and steers it to mid-wicket.
Prabath Jayasuriya (22-5-59-2) comes back into the attack.
Length ball, around off, Gus Atkinson responds with a front foot push to mid off. England lead by 45 runs.
EDGED AND FOUR! Atkinson moves into the double figures! Outside off on the back of a length, Gus Atkinson weighs on the back foot and tries to cut it way too hard, gets a thick inside edge that bullets through between the first slip and the third slip for a boundary.
Across off, on a length, Jamie Smith drives it straight to deep covers for a single.
Tap and run! Percentage cricket! Good-length delivery on the top of middle, Gus Atkinson, on the back foot, guides the ball towards deep backward point for a single.
Runs again! England have came out with intent this morning. Vishwa Fernando lands this straight and outside off on a fuller length. Gus Atkinson responds this with a firm push off the front foot through cover-point for a couple of more runs.
Pitched down leg, full in length. Gus Atkinson misses to flick it away. The ball whizzes past through to the keeper.
FOUR! Pleasing to the eyes! Jamie Smith confidently cruising towards his century. Asitha Fernando overcooks it and overpitches it outside off, Jamie Smith gets his front leg ahead and drives it through the middle of the willow towards the covers for a boundary. England now lead by 37 and this hasn't been a good start for the tourists.
Quicker one, but angling down the leg stump line, Jamie Smith goes for a wristy-flick but gets rapped on the pads as the wind deviates the ball a bit extra.
Length-delivery, on off, Jamie Smith pushes it back to the bowler on the front foot.
Some quick runs for England early on! Good running! Good-length delivery outside off, Jamie Smith plants his front leg ahead and drives it firmly through the mid off and covers gap for a brace. The fielder from cover chases the ball as it loses its steam midway through in the deep. The lead now reads 33 runs for England.
Full again and angling in on the stumps, Smith pushes it straight to mid on.
FOUR! Asitha Fernando is treated with a glorious straight drive first up! Asitha bowls with an upright seam, pitches full and on off, Jamie Smith sees the overpitched ball in his arc, and prods ahead slightly, presenting a straight bat with a good elbow extension. Drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
Asitha Fernando (14-0-68-3) comes into the attack now.
Slash and a miss! Vishwa Fernando pitches it outside off and fuller in length. Gus Atkinson squats at it and tries an expansive drive through the covers with almost a horizontally angled bat, but misses as the ball whispers past his edge to the keeper.
Fractionally full and outside off, Jamie Smith drives it through covers for a single.