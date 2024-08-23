England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: A brilliant knock by wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith ensured that England took a first innings lead in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. Smith notched up a 97-ball unbeaten 72 to guide England to 259/6 at stumps on Day 2, giving them a 23-run lead. Harry Brook notched up another fifty, whilst Joe Root contributed 42. With England boasting a good lower order, Sri Lanka would hope to take quick wickets so that they don't concede a big first innings deficit. (Live Scorecard)