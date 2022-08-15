Since Brendon McCullum took charge as head coach, and Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root as Test captain, England have thrived under the attacking 'Bazball' philosophy in the longest format. After being thrashed by Australia in the Ashes, England clean swept New Zealand 3-0 on home turf, before also beating India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Stokes-led side now face South Africa for a three-match Test series. Ahead of the Test series, South Africa captain Dean Elgar was of the opinion that committing to the 'Bazball' philosophy could leave England looking foolish in the long run.

However, England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has hit back at Elgar, saying it would be 'pretty stupid' on the part of the touring side to overlook the approach.

"We've beaten an international team over four days by an innings in a manner of scoring 5.74 an over. You'd be pretty stupid to ignore that, if I'm honest. If that's not a wakeup call.... because we're not even the best XI. So, it's up to them, really, but I think that's laid out a pretty strong statement in the way we want the cricket to be played, but also being able to execute it and having the players to do that was really impressive," Billings was quoted as saying by Dailymail.co.uk.

Billings comments came after he led the England Lions to an innings and 56-run win over South Africa in a tour game at Canterbury earlier this week.

The first Test between England and South Africa will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground from August 17.