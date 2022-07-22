ENG vs SA, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: England take on South Africa in the second ODI of the two-match series at the Old Trafford in Manchester. After succumbing to a heavy defeat in the first ODI in Durham, England will look to bounce back and take the series to the decider in Leeds. England, however, will be without the services of Test captain Ben Stokes, who played his last ODI game in front his home fans at the Riverside Stadium earlier this week. Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs, citing workload management issues. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to kill off the series with a win ahead of the final game at Headingley on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

