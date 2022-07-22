Story ProgressBack to home
England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Heavy Rain Delays Toss In Manchester
ENG vs SA, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: England take on South Africa in the second ODI of the two-match series at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
2nd ODI Live: England take on South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester.© Twitter
ENG vs SA, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: England take on South Africa in the second ODI of the two-match series at the Old Trafford in Manchester. After succumbing to a heavy defeat in the first ODI in Durham, England will look to bounce back and take the series to the decider in Leeds. England, however, will be without the services of Test captain Ben Stokes, who played his last ODI game in front his home fans at the Riverside Stadium earlier this week. Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs, citing workload management issues. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to kill off the series with a win ahead of the final game at Headingley on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd ODI, South Africa in England, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jul 22, 2022
Match Delayed
ENG
SA
Old Trafford, Manchester
% chance to win
ENG 55%
SA 45%
ENG vs SA, 2nd ODI Live Scorecard
Buttler’s reign as permanent skipper has not begun all that well. England’s form in the longer format has improved but the format which they were so formidable in, now seems to be a problem for them. They have struggled since the departure of Morgan. The hosts have lost 3 out of the last 4 ODIs they have played and now, another loss will see them lose back-to-back ODI series and both at home. It is a must-win game if they are to stay in the series. We saw them perform really well to get back in the series against India and we expect no less here. What has been England’s problem though? Their approach? Probably! We saw them play way too fearlessly against India which did not work and now, in the first ODI, when they needed to come out all guns blazing, they played with a cautious approach. It will be interesting to see what will be their approach in this game. Also, they’ll be without Stokes who has now retired from ODI cricket: it’ll be interesting to see who replaces him. Salt probably could be the one but it won’t come in as a surprise if Willey does as that will give the English an extra bowling option. We also expect Topley to come back into the team, probably in place of Potts who really suffered in the heat in the first ODI. Whatever team they play, they’ll have to perform at their best. South Africa on the other hand, need not tinker with their XI. They seem quite a strong unit with most of their players in form. The only worry for them will be the availability of Phehlukwayo but they do have a worthy replacement in the face of Pretorius. The visitors will be looking forward to this game as they would know a win for them and the series would be bagged. Can they do so with a game to go or are we going to have a decider?