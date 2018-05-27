 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

1st Test: Pakistan Crush England At Lord's To Take 1-0 Series Lead

Updated: 27 May 2018 17:29 IST

England's last four wickets tumbled in 27 minutes and Pakistan knocked off the 64 runs they needed in less than an hour on the 4th day to put the touring side 1-0 up.

1st Test: Pakistan Crush England At Lord
Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail shared an unbroken 54-run partnership to see Pakistan to their target. © Reuters

Pakistan wrapped up a crushing nine-wicket victory over England on Sunday to inflict the hosts' first defeat in a May Test match at Lord's. England's last four wickets tumbled in 27 minutes and Pakistan knocked off the 64 runs they needed in less than an hour on the fourth day to put the touring side 1-0 up in the two-match series.

England resumed on 235 for six after Jos Buttler and debutant Dominic Bess had shared an unbroken partnership of 125 in the final session on Saturday to save their team from a humiliating innings defeat.

Buttler fell in the second over, trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for 67 and failing to get the decision overturned on review.

Mark Wood hit one four before he nicked Mohammad Amir, bowling with the second new ball, to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Stuart Broad edged Abbas to Sarfraz without scoring and Amir comprehensively bowled the 20-year-old Bess for 57 to dismiss the hosts for 242 as England lost their last four wickets for the addition of six runs.

James Anderson bowled Azhar Ali for four with a fine delivery that knocked out his off stump before Imam-ul-Haq (18 not out) and Haris Sohail (39 not out) shared an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 54 to see Pakistan to their target.

The second Test at Headingley starts on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018
Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Jos Buttler Mohammad Amir Dominic Bess Lord's, London Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pakistan thrash England by 9 wickets in 1st Test
  • Pakistan take 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series
  • This was England's first defeat in a May Test match at Lord's
Related Articles
1st Test: Pakistan Crush England At Lord
1st Test: Pakistan Crush England At Lord's To Take 1-0 Series Lead
1st Test, Day 3: Jos Buttler, Dominic Bess Spare England An Innings Defeat By Pakistan
1st Test, Day 3: Jos Buttler, Dominic Bess Spare England An Innings Defeat By Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan's Babar Azam Out Of England Series With Broken Arm
1st Test, Day 2: Pakistan Pile On The Agony For England
1st Test, Day 2: Pakistan Pile On The Agony For England
ICC Instructs Pakistan Cricketers Against Wearing
ICC Instructs Pakistan Cricketers Against Wearing 'Smart' Watches
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.