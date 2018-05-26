 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan's Babar Azam Out Of England Series With Broken Arm

Updated: 26 May 2018 08:36 IST

Babar Azam was taken to a hospital for a scan which confirmed a fracture that will sideline him for at least six weeks.

Pakistan
Babar Azam was forced to retire hurt before the close after being struck a painful blow by Ben Stokes. © AFP

Pakistan suffered a setback after dominating the second day's play in the first Test against England at Lord's on Friday when in-form batsman Babar Azam was ruled out of the rest of their tour with a fractured forearm. Babar top-scored with 68 in Pakistan's stumps total of 350 for eight -- a lead of 166 runs after they bowled England out for 184 in their first innings. But he was forced to retire hurt before the close after being struck a painful blow by England pace bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The 23-year-old Babar, for whom this was indeed an unlucky 13th Test, received sympathetic applause from a large crowd as he walked off after several minutes of on-field treatment.

Babar was taken to a hospital for a scan which confirmed a fracture that will sideline him for at least six weeks.

He is now highly unlikely to play any further part at Lord's and will miss the second and final Test of a two-match series at Headingley that starts a week on Friday.

Team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon told the Pakistan Cricket Board media Twitter page: "The fracture's in the forearm, one of the two bones in the forearm called the ulna.

"It is pretty much just above the wrist of his forearm, which is why he couldn't hold his bat properly.

"Normally with these sort of fractures (the length of recovery) varies between four to six weeks."

The PCB added it had no intention to add a replacement batsman to the tour squad.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team England Cricket Team Babar Azam Ben Stokes Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Babar Azam ruled out of the rest of England tour
  • Babar Azam suffered a fractured forearm on Day 2 of 1st Test
  • Pakistan are in control of the first Test vs England
Related Articles
Pakistan
Pakistan's Babar Azam Out Of England Series With Broken Arm
1st Test, Day 2: Pakistan Pile On The Agony For England
1st Test, Day 2: Pakistan Pile On The Agony For England
Pakistan Pick Five Uncapped Players For Ireland, England Tests
Pakistan Pick Five Uncapped Players For Ireland, England Tests
3rd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets To Complete Series Whitewash
3rd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets To Complete Series Whitewash
2nd T20I: Babar Azam Shines As Pakistan Down West Indies To Win Series
2nd T20I: Babar Azam Shines As Pakistan Down West Indies To Win Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.