England vs Pakistan 1st T20I, Live Updates: England will be taking on Pakistan in the 1st T20I of the four-match series on Wednesday in Leeds. Pakistan will be coming to clash after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland by 2-1 scoreline. Babar Azam and co have released pacer Hasan Ali from the squad, seeing the fitness of Haris Rauf. On the other hand, England will be playing without Liam Livingstone, who is recovering from his knee injury. Apart from this, the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, and others have joined the England squad, coming from IPL. (Live Scorecard)