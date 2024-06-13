England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: Defending champions England need to win, and they need to win big, to keep themselves with any hope of qualifying for the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Jos Buttler's side takes on Oman in its third game of Group B, having lost to Australia after their first match against Scotland was washed out. Oman have fared better than the stats suggest, having given Australia some nervous moments. But their heavy defeat to Scotland has swayed the net run rate picture of Group B, leaving England in a dangerous position. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)