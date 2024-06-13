Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Oman Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 ENG vs OMA LIVE Score: Must-win game for defending champions England
England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for defending champions England.© X (Twitter)
England vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: Defending champions England need to win, and they need to win big, to keep themselves with any hope of qualifying for the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Jos Buttler's side takes on Oman in its third game of Group B, having lost to Australia after their first match against Scotland was washed out. Oman have fared better than the stats suggest, having given Australia some nervous moments. But their heavy defeat to Scotland has swayed the net run rate picture of Group B, leaving England in a dangerous position. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Match 28, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 13, 2024
Play In Progress
ENG
OMA
24/2 (5.0)
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.80
Batsman
Kashyap Prajapati
9* (13)
Zeeshan Maqsood
1 (4)
Bowler
Reece Topley
12/0 (3)
Jofra Archer
12/2 (2)
1 run.
BEAUTY! A length ball, outside off, angled across. Kashyap Prajapati looks to punch but gets beaten on the outside edge.
On a length and on middle, Zeeshan Maqsood flicks it to mid-wicket.
DROPPED! A rarity to see England put down such a simple catch! This is full and outside off, Zeeshan Maqsood flashes his blade but gets an outside edge to first slip. Moeen Ali there puts down a regulation catch.
Short in length and on off, Zeeshan Maqsood pulls it to mid-wicket.
Zeeshan Maqsood is the new batter in.
OUT! GONE! The skipper goes! Jofra Archer has his second! A soft wicket though! Short and well wide of off. Aqib Ilyas wasn't fully behind his flat-batted shot, plays it with soft hands and finds Will Jacks at backward point. Jacks dives forward and plucks it right above the ground.
Oman are pro-active with their approach! On a length and on off, Kashyap Prajapati shuffles across and scoops, not off the middle and it rolls to fine leg for a single.
TAP AND RUN! A length ball on top of off. Aqib Ilyas knocks it in front of point for a single.
Really good shot but gets just one! Fuller delivery, outside off. Aqib Ilyas drags it from outside off and sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
Tad fuller and around off, Aqib Ilyas pushes well but finds the man at mid off.
Kashyap Prajapati tries to be innovative as he steps across and tries to scoop, he plays it short fine leg for a single.
This is full and on middle, Ilyas nudges it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
A good length delivery on middle and leg. No room for Ilyas and he tucks it to mid-wicket.
Touch fuller and around off, Ilyas knocks it to covers.
This is full and outside off, Kashyap Prajapati punces it straight to cover.
On a length and on middle,Ilyas flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Jofra Archer shakes his head! He knows this is not agood delivery! Shorter and wide of off. Aqib Ilyas hammers it through point and it races to the fence.
Bangs it short and on middle, Aqib Ilyas looks to pull but misses.
Who will walk out? It is Aqib Ilyas.