The 1st England vs New Zealand Test got off to a frenetic start, with New Zealand bowled out for 132 after opting to bat and then England reduced to 116/7 at Stumps on Day 1 at Lord's. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer made note of the rapid fall of wickets and put out a witty tweet, drawing a comparison to how Indian pitches come under criticism when wickets tumble. "When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord's, talk is about skills of the bowlers. When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions," he tweeted, along with a meme featuring Salman Khan from the song "Character Dheela" from his movie "Ready".

When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord's, talk is about skills of the bowlers.



When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/2sl4n26Cn3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 3, 2022

Last year, when England toured India for a four-match Test series, the Day-Night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the visitors were bowled out for 112 and India reduced to 99/3 on Day 1.

India were eventually bowled out for 145, while England were skittled for 81 in their second essay.

India went on to chase down the 49-run target as the match did not last even the full two days.

This led to the pitch coming under criticism from the likes of former England captain Michael Vaughan.

In the ongoing first Test at Lord's, England were eventually bowled out for 141 on Day 2, taking a nine-run first-innings lead.

Tim Southee took four wickets, while Trent Boult claimed three. Kyle Jamieson took two scalps, while Colin de Grandhomme also bagged a wicket.