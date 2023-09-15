Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Score Updates
England vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live: New Zealand aim to end the series at 2-2 while England eye to clinch the series.
ENG vs NZ 4th ODI Live: England aim for a series-win over New Zealand.© AFP
England vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Updates: New Zealand aim to end the series at 2-2 when they take on England in the fourth and final ODI match at Lord's, London on Friday. On the other hand, hosts England, who are 2-1 ahead, would aim to seal the series. The Blackcaps kicked off the series with an eight-wicket win. England bounced back with two consecutive wins. They first levelled the series with a 79-run win and then registered a convincing 181-run victory in the third ODI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
ENG vs NZ, 4th ODI Live Updates
The fourth and final ODI of the series between England and New Zealand is upon us, which will take place at Lord's in London. After suffering a defeat in the series opener at Cardiff, England have made a stunning comeback to lead the series 2-1. A series win here for Jos Buttler and Co. will put them in good stead before they set out for their ODI World Cup title defence. On the other hand, Tim Southee's New Zealand have failed to turn up in the last two ODIs and now face the tough task of ending the series on level terms. In the third ODI played at the Oval in London, star all-rounder Ben Stokes powered England to a mammoth total through his innings of 182, the highest score by an English batter in ODIs. In reply, New Zealand could never get going and, in the end, were skittled out for 187. Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell have been the only positives for New Zealand in what has been a dismal batting effort so far. As the tourists aim to level the series, the likes of Will Young, Henry Nicholls, and skipper Tom Latham will have to come to the party. In the spin department, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner have failed to keep the runs in check in the middle phase, but unfavourable surfaces have made matters worse for them. Their pace attack has been bolstered by the return of Trent Boult, who has been consistent across all three games. If New Zealand are to avoid a series loss, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Kyle Jamieson will have to pull their socks up. As far as England are concerned, they suffered a blip in the first game, but it has been smooth sailing since for the reigning ODI champions. Their batting is starting to come together, with Dawid Malan nailing one of the two opening spots and Ben Stokes performing as if he never left. In the middle order, the hosts have relied on Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone for their exploits, and they have not let them down either. That said, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root are having a series to forget and will be eager to return to form. In a slightly inexperienced pace attack, Chris Woakes has led the way and has found good support from David Willey and Reece Topley. Considered to be the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's is all decked out to play host to what should be a grandstand finish to the series. Will England clinch the series with another clinical performance? Or will New Zealand hit back to level the series? We will find out soon enough.