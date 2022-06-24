Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell came to New Zealand's rescue in the ongoing third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. With New Zealand reeling at 123 for five on Day 1, the pair added 120 runs for the sixth wicket before Blundell was dismissed in one of the most unfortunate ways on Day 2. England pacer Matthew Potts bowled a full-length delivery which nipped back in after pitching, striking Blundell on his left leg. While the umpire raised his finger straightaway, Blundell did not get the chance to review the decision as the DRS was down at the venue.

"There will be no review for Blundell. The DRS is down. Blundell cannot review and the umpire's decision stands," the commentator was heard as saying in a video uploaded by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Blundell was dismissed on 55 while Mitchell was closing in on his fourth Test fifty, and his third of this series.

New Zealand had resumed play on Day 2 from their overnight score of 225 for five.

Stuart Broad and Jack Leach were in red-hot form for England on Day 1, taking two wickets each to put England in command.

Broad had dismissed Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, while Leach had got the better of Will Young and Henry Nicholls.

Debutant Jamie Overton had also picked his first wicket in Test cricket after dismissing Devon Conway.

England lead the three-match series 2-0 after winning the first and second Test at Lord's and Trent Bridge, respectively.