The ongoing third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley, Leeds witnessed a sensational comeback from the hosts. After bundling out the Kiwis for 329 runs, the Three Lions were tottering at 55/6 at one stage but a 241-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton for the seventh wicket turned the game on its head. The duo helped England eventually gain a first-innings lead of 31 runs as the side posted 360 runs on the board before getting bundled out.

While Bairstow outplayed the opposition with his 162 runs off 157 balls, Overton also scored a crucial 97. Given that the debutant missed his century by just three runs, Bairstow went to the batter and consoled him.

Watch the video here:

Hold your head high, Jamie.



A sensational innings and a record-breaking partnership when we needed it most.



Those three runs don't change any of that.



#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/nzny37oj1s — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 25, 2022

After the wicket of Overton, England added another 64 runs in the remaining three wickets to eventually post 360 all-out. Stuart Broad's 42 off 36 towards the end also helped the team's cause. For New Zealand, Trent Boult returned with the figures of 4/104, while Tim Southee (3/100) and Neil Wagner (2/75) gave him good support from the other end.

In their second innings, New Zealand were 168/5 when the umpires called for Stumps on Day 3 of the match. Tom Latham had top-scored for them on Saturday with his 76-run knock, while Kane Wiliamson was the second-best scorer for the side with 48 runs.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell will resume the New Zealand innings on Sunday on their respective scores of 4 and 5.