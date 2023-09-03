England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Live Updates:New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat againstEngland in the third T20I of the four-match series on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Currently, the hosts have taken 2-0 lead and will be aiming to clinch the series with another victory. Earlier on Friday, England debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets as the hosts hammered New Zealand by 95 runs in the second T20I. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)