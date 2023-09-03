Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs England
England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Live: New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat against England in the third T20I of the four-match series on Sunday
ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: England aim to seal the series© AFP
England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Live Updates:New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat againstEngland in the third T20I of the four-match series on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Currently, the hosts have taken 2-0 lead and will be aiming to clinch the series with another victory. Earlier on Friday, England debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets as the hosts hammered New Zealand by 95 runs in the second T20I. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Updates
Tim Southee, the captain of New Zealand is in for a chat. He starts by informing that they will bat first. Informs that they have two changes to the side as Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry make their way in.
England (Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C/ WK), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan (In for Sam Curran), Adil Rashid, Luke Wood (In for Brydon Carse), Gus Atkinson.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson(In for Adam Milne), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Matt Henry (In for Lockie Ferguson).
TOSS - New Zealand win the toss and they will BAT first.
England have been dominant in the past two matches, and haven't let the opposition off the hook, neither with the bat nor with the ball. New Zealand would need their batters to put up a better show this time out, because England have been just brilliant at getting runs in this series so far, and their batters haven't really been tested here. To compound to their misery, Gus Atkinson took apart the Kiwi batters and registered a four-wicket haul on his T20I debut for England. So, inevitably questions must be asked about the Kiwi batting unit, which comes across as solid on paper. New Zealand do need to step up, or else they will miss out on the chance of drawing this series. This means only one thing, expect plenty of entertainment and nail-biting action. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is now time for the third T20I match between England and New Zealand. The hosts have taken a 2-nil lead in this series, and now will be hoping to put the final nail in the coffin. Nevertheless, we surely know that this New Zealand side certainly has a never give-up attitude, and would still be believing in themselves to turn this series around, by winning the remaining two matches, and at least evade the defeat, but first they need to bring their A-game this time out in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
... MATCH DAY ...
We are halfway through this four-match T20I series between England and New Zealand where the hosts have taken a comfortable 2-0 lead with two quality performances. The third game will be played at Edgbaston and the visitors desperately need a win to take this series to a decider. Their batting hasn't been up to standard which is surprising considering the talent that they have in their squad. Finn Allen and Devon Conway make a balanced opening pair for them and they will need to fire in this game. Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips are both attacking-minded players with Daryl Mitchell providing stability to their middle order. Adam Milne has been impressive in both games and leads their bowling attack along with skipper Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson while Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are their two experienced spinners. They will hope that they can turn things around in this match. England, on the other hand, have dominated their opponents and most of their players are continuing their good form from the recently concluded Men's Hundred 2023. Jonny Bairstow has opened and has already played an excellent knock in the previous game and Harry Brook is proving his worth and is the next big thing for them. This tour can put him back in contention for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Their middle order is stacked with star players like Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, and Dawid Malan who are known for this format. They have rested a few of their regular bowlers, so Sam Curran leads their attack with Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse who have also contributed well. They also have good options on the bench and could bring back Chris Jordan or give opportunities to Rehan Ahmed and Luke Wood. They will be eying to seal the series in this game only with another victory. Will they seal it? Or will the Kiwis bounce back and make it 2-1? We will find out soon.