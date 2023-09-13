England take on New Zealand in the 3rd of the five ODIs at The Oval in London on Wednesday. The hosts levelled the series in Southampton on Monday after New Zealand's win in Cardiff in the series-opener last week. Liam Livingstone continued his push for a place in the World Cup squad, smashing 95 off 78 balls to set up a convincing 79-run win for England. New Zealand, on the other hand, welcomed Trent Boult to the side. The Kiwi pacer celebrated his World Cup selection in style, taking 3/37. Both teams will now look to get their combinations right, with the World Cup set to to kick off in less than a months time.

When will the England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, September 13.

Where will the England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be played at The Oval, London.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match start?

The England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will start at 5 PM IST.

Where to watch the telecast of England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match?

The England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI?

The England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)