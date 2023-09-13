Story ProgressBack to home
ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the third ODI of a four-match series at The Oval in London.
ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the third ODI of a four-match series at The Oval in London. With two games down and two more to go, both teams will get the ideal preparations heading into the World Cup. Defending World Cup champions England levelled the series in Southampton on Monday, after the hammering in the opener in Cardiff. Jos Buttler wants his side to be ultra positive, while Kiwi skipper Tom Latham has hinted at more rotation of players for the next two games. (Live Scorecard)
The umpires are on the field. The fielding team takes their position on the ground as the opening batters for England, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow open the innings as Jason Roy is out with a back spasm.
England (Playing XI) - Dawid Malan (In place of Harry Brook), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C)&(WK), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes (In place of David Willey), Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls (In place of Finn Allen), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)&(WK), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson (In place of Mitchell Santner), Lockie Ferguson (In place of Matt Henry), Trent Boult, Benjamin Lister (In place of Tim Southee).
TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
England, on the other hand, are on a comeback here. They are coming into this match after a comfortable victory in the last one. Their only concern will be their top-order batters who are looking out of touch. Reece Topley and David Willey getting back in form should be a plus point for the hosts. They have a well-balanced squad and have plenty of batting and bowling options. This series is very crucial for the defending champions of ODI cricket as they will try to go into the World Cup on a positive note. A win in this match could put them a step ahead of their opposition and boost the team's confidence. This is expected to be a thrilling encounter between these very strong teams so grab a cup of coffee and join us as we bring you the live coverage. Toss and team news to follow soon.
The visitors, New Zealand, had easily chased down a big target in the first ODI. Their bowling attack seemed to take a blow in the match as they were put under pressure from the opposition many times but their batters sealed the game in their favour. New Zealand faltered in the second ODI and had to face a loss. They started off the match well by dismissing the top order of the opposition very well but, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran smashed them all around the ground to take their team to a good total. Their batting unit wasn't able to perform well and crumbled under pressure. Will Young and Daryl Mitchell were the only batters to score above 20 runs and they were eventually bowled out under 150 runs. New Zealand will want to win this match to gain the lead in the series and get back to winning ways.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks. We arrive at the Kennington Oval for the 3rd ODI between the finalists of the last cricket World CUP, England and New Zealand. With less than a month to go before the World Cup, this series is very crucial for both teams to try their squads. The series is level at 1-1 with both teams winning a match. There is one match left after this one and both teams will be fighting hard to clinch the series.
... MATCH DAY ...
The road to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is almost complete and two teams who are real contenders for that elusive trophy go head-to-head yet again as England take on New Zealand in Match number 3 of the four-match ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London. An iconic venue in recent years and with the series level at 1-1, this is a crucial encounter as either side can take an unassailable lead in the series. The first two games have provided plenty of entertainment as New Zealand chased down a big target in the first match without much of a fuss and then England demolished the opposition in a rain-affected second game. Batting first, England were four wickets down in a jiffy before skipper Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali did the repair work. After this though there was still a lot to do and then Liam Livingstone showed his prowess scoring a thunderous 95 alongside Sam Curran who himself got 42 big runs as well. On the bowling front, it was a brilliant showing from the home team as Reece Topley was at his wicket-taking best and was well-helped by the likes of David Willey and Moeen Ali. As for the Kiwis, Trent Boult enjoyed a superb return to the national side as he ran through the English top order like he has done on so many other occasions. Matt Henry was impressive too early on but one issue was the lack of control in the middle overs and the experienced Tim Southee proved to be very expensive. Coming to their batting, Finn Allen yet again proved to be an early casualty but the middle order yet again put on a fight as Will Young played a gritty knock and then Daryl Mitchell who simply loves to play against England notched up yet another half-century. However, there was no other batter that put runs on the board and they were bundled out for just 147. As the World Cup draws near, both sides will be looking to put on a strong show with both the bat and the ball. Which side will be able to grab bragging rights and get that crucial 2-1 lead? We shall see.