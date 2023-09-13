ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the third ODI of a four-match series at The Oval in London. With two games down and two more to go, both teams will get the ideal preparations heading into the World Cup. Defending World Cup champions England levelled the series in Southampton on Monday, after the hammering in the opener in Cardiff. Jos Buttler wants his side to be ultra positive, while Kiwi skipper Tom Latham has hinted at more rotation of players for the next two games. (Live Scorecard)