England and New Zealand will square off in the second Test of the three-match series, beginning Friday at Trent Bridge. This is a must-win Test for the Kane Williamson-led side if they want to win the series. Joe Root had played an unbeaten 115-run knock to help England get the better of the Kiwis in the Lord's Test and as a result, Stokes got off to a winning start. Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum would look to build on the momentum. New Zealand's top-order disappointed in the first Test and they would look to come good at Trent Bridge.

When will the England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match will be played from Friday, June 10 to Tuesday, June 14.

Where will England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match start?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match?

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match?

The Live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)