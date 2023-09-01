Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates
England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live: England aim to maintain dominance.© AFP
England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Updates: England debutant Brydon Carse took three wickets to set up a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the T20I series opener at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. The 28-year-old South Africa-born paceman, in for the injured John Turner, returned fine figures of 3-23 from his maximum four overs as New Zealand were held to a modest 139-9. Left-arm quick Luke Wood also took three wickets, following an expensive first over of the match that saw him hit for three sixes, on his way to 3-37. (LIVE SCORECARD)
ENG vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Updates
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favour of England. They have elected to BAT first.
England leads the series 1-0 after winning the last match comfortably with 7 wickets to spare. It was an all-round performance by the team and they dominated the entire match in all the departments. Their bowling department looks strong, especially with Luke Wood and Brydon Carse in form. The spinners, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone also had a good last match. Sam Curran will try to be amongst the wickets in this match along with scoring some runs. In their batting department, Harry Brook and Dawid Malan scored most of the runs in their last outing while Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a low score. They have their skipper, Jos Buttler down the order along with Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone to end the innings with some explosive batting. This looks like a very strong white ball team and they will hope to win this match and increase their lead.
The bilateral series between New Zealand and England is in full swing as we approach the 2nd T20I. This match will be played in Manchester. The first match was finished off by the hosts quite easily after winning by 7 wickets. England are led by the dangerous and explosive Jos. He is arguably one of the best batters in this format as he can change the course of the game within an over. In the last match, the bowlers did a very good job by restricting their opponents to under 140. Luke Wood and Brydon Carse bowled extremely well and took 3 wickets each. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone took a wicket each. Sam Curran went wicketless and leaked some runs. He will hope to get back in the wickets in the coming match. In the batting department, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook were the stars by scoring most of the runs. The form of Jonny Bairstow will be a topic for concern but his partner Will Jacks gave England a strong start. With a 1-0 lead in the series, England will try and win one more to win 2 out of the 4 matches to be played. New Zealand on the other hand will want to perform better in all departments. Their batting unit failed to build good and strong partnerships last match with Glenn Phillips being the top scorer. Finn Allen and Devon Conway should give them a good start while the middle order will want to build good and strong partnerships. The bowlers also leaked a lot of runs last match especially Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner who went with no wickets to their name. Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi went expensive too but they scalped a wicket each. They will want to get their form back. New Zealand will try and equal the series by winning the coming match. Which team are you supporting?