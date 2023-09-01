England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Updates: England debutant Brydon Carse took three wickets to set up a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the T20I series opener at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. The 28-year-old South Africa-born paceman, in for the injured John Turner, returned fine figures of 3-23 from his maximum four overs as New Zealand were held to a modest 139-9. Left-arm quick Luke Wood also took three wickets, following an expensive first over of the match that saw him hit for three sixes, on his way to 3-37. (LIVE SCORECARD)