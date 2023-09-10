Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live: After being stunned in the series-opener, England look to bounce back as they take on New Zealand in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton
2nd ODI Live: England look to bounce back as they take on New Zealand in Southampton.© AFP
ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live: After being stunned in the series-opener, England look to bounce back as they take on New Zealand in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell powered New Zealand to a convincing 8-wicket in Cardiff on Friday. Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan scored half-centuries, while Ben Stokes scored a fifty on his return to the ODI team as England posted 291/6. However, Conway scored a brilliant 111 while Mithcell hit a quickfire 118 to see the visitors through in 45.4 overs. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, New Zealand in England, 4 ODI Series, 2023, Sep 10, 2023
Match Delayed
ENG
NZ
The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
% chance to win
ENG 58%
NZ 42%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Updates
Bad news folks! The covers are out as it has started to drizzle in Southampton. Toss is further delayed until the rain stops.
UPDATE-: News from the middle is that the toss has been delayed until 3:10 P.M. IST due to wet outfield because of drizzle earlier today.
New Zealand on the other hand had a perfect game with the bat as the side chased down 291 with 8 wickets intact in the first game. Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped the side over the line in the previous one and the team management would be delighted with that clinical performance building up to the all-important ICC CWC on the horizon. It was Rachin Ravindra who stole the headline as he bowled brilliantly in the last game picking up 3 wickets and the side would be counting on him for more such impactful performances. The only concern for the BlackCaps would be the form of Kyle Jamieson as he went for a lot and has been lacking rhythm ever since his return from an injury. The visitors would be without the services of Adam Milne in this game as he has been ruled out with a low-grade hamstring injury. and Benjamin Lister has come in as his replacement. Can the BlackCaps stretch their lead 2-0 or will England bounce back and level the series? Let's find out with toss and team updates in a while...
England are coming into this game with a heavy defeat in the first ODI where the hosts were undone by a clinical performance from the BlackCaps. England managed to post a decent enough total on the board but were unable to defend that. Batting has been solid for the hosts but it is the ability to close the game with the ball that let them down. The side would be looking to improve on their batting in the death overs while the bowlers need to bring out their A-game if they are to walk past the Kiwi challenge.
Hello and welcome to all our viewers as we build up to the 2nd ODI of this 4-match ODI series between England and New Zealand. The Ageas Bowl, Southampton will host this mouth-watering encounter between these two cricketing royalties.
...MATCH DAY...
New Zealand gained momentum by leveling the T20I series 2-2 and they have backed that up with a convincing win to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series as well. They looked confident out in the middle and these are good signs as the World Cup is not far away now. This series provides both teams with a good warm-up before the big event and they can use this to see how every player performs and the level of the sides at this moment. The second game of this four-match series will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Kiwi batters looked in sublime form especially Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell who both scored brilliant tons. Will Young and Henry Nicholls will need to learn to convert starts into big scores, while their solid middle order which comprises Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips is yet to be tested. Their bowling was a bit inconsistent with Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra being the pick of the bowlers but they need more support from Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson. They can also shake things up as they have Trent Boult and Adam Milne on the bench who can be lethal on these English wickets. Also, Mitchell Santner could be effective with his experience and come in for Rachin Ravindra as well. They will look to put in another good shift and double their lead in the series. England, on the other hand, have fallen off a bit after taking a 2-0 lead in the T20I series as they have now lost three matches in a row. Their batting is one of the best in the world with Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone all scoring fifties in the first ODI, but no one could convert that to a hundred which their opponents were able to do and that made the difference in the match. Joe Root and Harry Brook were the only batters who couldn't make much impact and they will be eager to get back in form. Chris Woakes, David Willey, and Gus Atkinson played as the three pacers with Adil Rashid being their main spinner but they could look to bring Mark Wood and Sam Curran in to give them more balance in the team. Will England bounce back and level the series? Or will New Zealand extend their lead? We will find out soon.