ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live: After being stunned in the series-opener, England look to bounce back as they take on New Zealand in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell powered New Zealand to a convincing 8-wicket in Cardiff on Friday. Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan scored half-centuries, while Ben Stokes scored a fifty on his return to the ODI team as England posted 291/6. However, Conway scored a brilliant 111 while Mithcell hit a quickfire 118 to see the visitors through in 45.4 overs. (Live Scorecard)