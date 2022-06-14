England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score: Daryl Mitchell Key As New Zealand Eye Strong Lead
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: New Zealand will look to take a strong lead when they'll resume their second innings at 224 for seven on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The visitors had taken a 238 runs lead before Stumps were called on Day 4. Daryl Mitchell, who had missed out on his maiden Test double century during the first innings, is batting on 38 not out, while Matt Henry had also joined him in the middle before the close of the day's play. England bowlers had made a strong fightback on Day 4 after Will Young and Devon Conway had hit fifties. Matthew Potts took two wickets while Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jack Leach had taken a wicket each. Earlier, Ollie Pope and Joe Root's marathon innings of 145 and 176, respectively, had propelled England to a strong total of 539. New Zealand had taken a narrow first-innings lead of 14, having posted 553 on the board in the first innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Scorecard
Quicker and around leg, Daryl works it off his pads but finds mid-wicket.
Floated delivery, full and around off, Mitchell presses forward and defends it with the spin to covers.
Fullish again, around off, Mitchell drives it back and Leach stops it with a dive to his left.
Slower through the air, full and around off, Henry drives it off the inner half, down to long on, for a run.
Bowls it quicker through the air, flat and short on middle, Daryl moves back and nudges it in front of square leg for one.
Floated delivery, full and around middle, Mitchell gets down and paddles it down to fine leg. Broad does well near the fence to stop a certain boundary. The veteran saves two for his team.
Back of a length outside off, Matt Henry sways out of the way and lets it go through to the keeper.
NO BALL! Ben Stokes continues bowling no balls. He is called back again to bowl the delivery once again. Bouncer bowled outside the off stump. Matt Henry tries to upper-cut it but misses the ball.
Ben Stokes goes slightly fuller this time, in line with the stumps, Matt Henry plays it straight back to the bowler.
FOUR! Matt Henry showing he can bat! Back of a length outside the off stump. Matt Henry gets on his back foot and punches it beautifully past point for a boundary.
Still slightly short and outside the off stump. Matt Henry lets it go to the keeper.
Back of a length, targeting Matt Henry's body. He does well to lean back and get under it.
On a good length, angling towards the leg side. Daryl Mitchell fails to work it around and it goes off his pads to the leg side. They collect a leg bye.
Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be the skipper himself, Ben Stokes.
Shortish and close to off, Henry cuts it from the back foot to point. The fielder fumbles slightly but no run is taken.
Goes on the back foot to a short ball and punches it through the line. Finds backward point.
Leans forward to a full ball and push-drives it to covers.
Flatter on off, blocked from the back foot.
PUT DOWN! Plenty of catches have gone down in this Test match. Quicker through the air, around off, Henry tries to defend it with firm hands but edges it behind. Root goes down to his right at first slip but fails to grab it.
Flighted delivery, full and on off, Henry presents a defensive bat and pushes it to covers.