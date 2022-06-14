ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: New Zealand will look to take a strong lead when they'll resume their second innings at 224 for seven on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The visitors had taken a 238 runs lead before Stumps were called on Day 4. Daryl Mitchell, who had missed out on his maiden Test double century during the first innings, is batting on 38 not out, while Matt Henry had also joined him in the middle before the close of the day's play. England bowlers had made a strong fightback on Day 4 after Will Young and Devon Conway had hit fifties. Matthew Potts took two wickets while Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jack Leach had taken a wicket each. Earlier, Ollie Pope and Joe Root's marathon innings of 145 and 176, respectively, had propelled England to a strong total of 539. New Zealand had taken a narrow first-innings lead of 14, having posted 553 on the board in the first innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

