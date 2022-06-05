England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Joe Root Key As England Look To Win Series Opener
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Joe Root will be the key for England as the Ben Stokes-led side looks to win series opener against New Zealand at Lords.
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: England will look to wrap up the first Test against New Zealand on Day 4 at the Lord's Cricket Ground as they are just 61 runs away from the target with five wickets in hand. Joe Root is currently unbeaten on 77 and along with Ben Foakes he will look to give England a solid start. On Day 3, England were in a commanding position. n their chase of 277 despite a flurry of wickets early in their innings. England finished the day at 216/5. needing 61 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Root reached his half-century not long after Kyle Jamieson bagged his fourth wicket as Ben Stokes fell for 54 on Day 3 of the first Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
Eng vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4 Live
New Zealand, on the flip side, have a casualty in the form of Colin de Grandhomme after he limped off the field on Day 3. It is suspected that he has suffered a tear in his heel and we would get a better picture once the scheduled MRI scan is done. Coming to the game, the Kiwis would still believe that they can pull a rabbit out of the hat if they are able to get rid of Root early. Is there another twist left in this tale? Stick around to find out who will take the lead in this series.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 4 of the first Test match between England and New Zealand. This match has surely moved briskly and it looks like England have their noses in front thanks to their former skipper, Joe Root. England are in contention of winning the game even after Kyle Jamieson's outstanding effort. The home side would hope that their lower-middle order along with Root is able to kick start their summer with a victory. Well, all this can happen only if the rain gods show some mercy.
... Day 4, Session 1...
The Kiwis just looked tired towards the end! Their bowlers did not bowl with the same energy, there were a few misfields too. They just had no answers to the batting of Root, Stokes of Foakes. However, they'll come all fresh on Day 4's morning, they would know a wicket and they'll be into the bowlers. The question is, who will get it for them? Day 4 promises to be a cracking on. Do join us for all the acion. Till then, take care and goodbye!
In reply, they were in big, big trouble at 69 for 4. It could have been worse had Colin not overstepped. Since then though, it has been all England. The skipper and the former skipper played brilliantly. The two added 90 before Stokes fell. Root though continued and along with Foakes has added another 50-run stand. The two have turned the game into England's favor.
End of a hard, fought day of Test cricket and we believe, England have their noses in front. A round of applause for England's former captain as he makes his way back into the dug out. We asked if England have it in them to show some character and fight to get back in the game and they surely do. First, they made quick work of the remaining wickets in the first session and kept the visitors in tact.
A single to end day's play! Short and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!
Another short ball, another pull shot, through square leg for one.
That is a good short ball, on the body, Foakes evades it.
Short ball, this is pulled, off the back foot through square leg for one.
Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. Two taken. Only 64 needed.
Well fielded! Length and on off, Root pushes it towards cover. The fielder dives to his left and stops it well.
Shorter and on off, Ben stands tall and pushes it to mid off.
On middle, this is dropped towards point for one.
Good length and around off, Root opens the face and guides it to point.
Well played again! On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for two. Fifty-run stand up between the two. A very important one but still, a lot of work left.
On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
Two more! Angled into the pads, Root clips it through square leg for two.
Bangs it short and on middle, Foakes ducks under it.
On off, Foakes plays it to covers.