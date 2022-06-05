England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: England will look to wrap up the first Test against New Zealand on Day 4 at the Lord's Cricket Ground as they are just 61 runs away from the target with five wickets in hand. Joe Root is currently unbeaten on 77 and along with Ben Foakes he will look to give England a solid start. On Day 3, England were in a commanding position. n their chase of 277 despite a flurry of wickets early in their innings. England finished the day at 216/5. needing 61 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Root reached his half-century not long after Kyle Jamieson bagged his fourth wicket as Ben Stokes fell for 54 on Day 3 of the first Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates straight from Lord's, London