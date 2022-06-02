Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates:England and New Zealand begin their three-match Test series at Lord's on Thursday. England are under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum and will be hoping the new leadership will also bring a change in results. New Zealand, meanwhile are returning to England after winning the series there last year as well and then the World Test Championship final against India. While New Zealand will be without Henry Nicholls, who has been ruled out with an injury, England named veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their playing XI. Durham pacer Matthew Potts is also set to make his debut, while Alex Lees will continue to open. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES straight from Lord's, London