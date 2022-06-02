Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Ben Stokes Begins New Challenge As England Take On New Zealand
ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live: England take on New Zealand at Lord's.
ENG vs NZ Live: Ben Stokes and Kane Williamson.© Twitter
Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates:England and New Zealand begin their three-match Test series at Lord's on Thursday. England are under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum and will be hoping the new leadership will also bring a change in results. New Zealand, meanwhile are returning to England after winning the series there last year as well and then the World Test Championship final against India. While New Zealand will be without Henry Nicholls, who has been ruled out with an injury, England named veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their playing XI. Durham pacer Matthew Potts is also set to make his debut, while Alex Lees will continue to open. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES straight from Lord's, London
1st Test, New Zealand in England, 3 Test Series, 2022, Jun 02, 2022
Day 1 | Match yet to begin
ENG
NZ
Lord's, London
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
ENG vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1 Live
The hosts have already announced their XI! They have included a spinner in it and also, they have turned to the experienced heads of Anderson and Broad. Both missed the series against the Windies and they are now back into the mix. They have a debutant too as Matthew Potts will be featuring for his country for the very first time whereas the batting is more or less similar to the one that played in the West Indies. As far as the Kiwis are concerned, Trent Boult could be in line to play this Test despite arriving last Monday. Also, they have to make a decision on playing a spinner for this match. Ajaz Patel could feature for the first time after his heroic 10-wicket haul in an innings against India. Stay tuned, toss is not far away now.
It is a beginning of a new era for England! They have a new coach who is a Kiwi himself, Brendon McCullum and also, a new captain Stokes. It will be great to see how things pan out under the two for the hosts. One thing is for sure though, we will witness some exciting and aggressive cricket from the Three Lions. The Kiwis, on the other hand, haven't won a Test series this year despite playing two at home. They drew against both, South Africa and Bangladesh. The tourists though have happy memories of facing England as they beat them the last time they visited this part of the world. Can they do it again? We will find out.
After almost two months of fast, exciting T20 cricket, it is now time for the oldest and the longest format of the game to take the centre stage. England and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match Test series with the first one being played at Lord's. Welcome to the coverage and stay with us for all the updates.
... MATCH DAY ...