New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE:Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope provided England as solid start on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand as Ben Stokes' men kicked-off the tour Down Under on Thursday. Zak Crawley departed for just 3 runs before Duckett and Pope stabilised the English ship. However, a string of quick wickets saw England lose the plot in the middle. Tim Southee has been New Zealand's most dangerous bowler, picking 2 wickets so far. The visitors, however, will still hope to put over 300 runs on the board. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the First Test, Day 1 between New Zealand and England straight from the Bay Oval:

