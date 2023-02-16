Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Tourists Look To Cross 300-run Mark In 1st Innings
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Tourists look to post over 300 runs in the first innings.
New Zealand take on England on Day 1 of 1st Test© AFP
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE:Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope provided England as solid start on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand as Ben Stokes' men kicked-off the tour Down Under on Thursday. Zak Crawley departed for just 3 runs before Duckett and Pope stabilised the English ship. However, a string of quick wickets saw England lose the plot in the middle. Tim Southee has been New Zealand's most dangerous bowler, picking 2 wickets so far. The visitors, however, will still hope to put over 300 runs on the board. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the First Test, Day 1 between New Zealand and England straight from the Bay Oval:
1st Test, England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Feb 16, 2023
Day 1 | Post Tea Session
NZ
ENG
236/5 (42.3)
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.55
% chance to win
ENG 43%
Draw 29%
NZ 28%
Batsman
Harry Brook
53* (49)
Ben Foakes
10 (15)
Bowler
Tim Southee
47/2 (10.3)
Scott Kuggeleijn
41/1 (7)
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1
Four!
No run.
Back of a length outside off by Tim Southee, Ben Foakes stays on the back foot and punches this one through covers. The batters run three.
Length delivery outside off, Harry Brook guides this one towards deep backward point for a single.
Shortish delivery on off, Ben Foakes pushes this one to cover for a dot.
WIDE! Short and aimed at the batter, Ben Foakes ducks under it as the ball sails over his head. It is signalled as a wide by the square leg umpire.
FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length on off by Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Foakes gets on his toes and gets on top of the bounce. Punches it past extra cover and collects his first boundary.
Bowls it on a good length around off, the ball nips back in after pitching and catches Ben Foakes high on the back leg as he tried to defend.
Short of a length at the batter, Harry Brook swivels in his crease and pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
A bumper outside off, Ben Foakes gets on top of the bounce and works it down to fine leg for a single.
Back of a length on off by Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Foakes looks to whip this one on the leg side but fails to get it past Tom Latham at short leg.
Banged in short and on off, Ben Foakes rolls his wrists and keeps his pull shot along the ground. Collects a single towards deep square leg for a single.
Length delivery outside off, Ben Foakes stays back to defend but gets it from the outer part of the bat towards backward point.
Another delivery in the channel outside off, Ben Foakes gets behind the line and blocks this one out on the leg side.
Keeps it back of a length outside off, Ben Foakes defends this one towards cover for a dot.
Back of a length outside off, Ben Foakes hangs back and punches it nicely but fails to get it past cover.
On a length outside off, Ben Foakes pushes this one off the back foot to backward point.
Good-length delivery around off, Harry Brook goes on the back foot and solidly defends this one on the off side.
Banged in short and just outside off, Harry Brook sways away and lets it go.
Goes fraction short but on leg, Ben Foakes gets inside the line and helps it towards fine leg for a single.